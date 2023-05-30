Columbia band returns for memorial concert, honoring late band member Aaron Graves

“If there’s one thing that I insist/it’s that the group of us not exist/without the helping hands we lend to one another,” Aaron Graves once sang on his band’s debut 2012 full-length album Tomahawk of Praise, which will be reissued with new artwork on vinyl at a special memorial concert celebrating his music at New Brookland Tavern this Friday, June 2.

The line that Graves, who died after a years-long battle with brain cancer in 2019, once sang was a bit of a manifesto — community and friendship were always at the heart of both his songs and his record label Fork & Spoon, which he co-founded with bandmate Chris Gardner and Jordan Blackmon. The band came to epitomize that sense of friendly openness and uplift that Graves in particular brought to the Columbia music scene.

The upcoming June concert will feature the surviving members of the band, Those Lavender Whales — drummer Jessica Bornick (who was married to Graves), multi-instrumentalist Chris Gardner and guitarist Patrick Wall — as well as Blackmon on guitar and a small cadre of special guests performing a Last Waltz-style celebration of Graves’ music.

The idea of the memorial concert grew first out of a desire to do something to promote the reissue, the band said, but it quickly became something more special in keeping with the group's deceased bandmate’s values.

“That last time (the illness regressed), it really took hold fast. I know I was caught off-guard when he finally passed,” Gardner said. “So even though there was a lot of really touching celebration of Aaron and his music, I think we were all still in the grieving process... this is kind of a chance for us as a band to process the loss, and also kind of as a record label and his close friends and family and bandmates and (music community), to relive those times one last time.”

Patrick Wall, the band's guitarist, echoed that sentiment.

“There was that sense of finality without the sense of closure,” Wall said. “So to have the chance to do this again, with these people who I love very much — it's very special to me, and I think it's special to all of us.”

In addition to the band members who are coming in from out of town (Bornick now lives in Nashville, Wall in Phoenix, and Blackmon in Los Angeles), other musicians who have played with Graves in the past are also scheduled to come in from across the country for the show.

On the local front, singer/songwriter Molly Ledford, whom Graves collaborated with on a children’s music album before his death, and her Puppet Time Machine Theater collaborators will be providing a host of “visual enhancements” for the performance and some of his old co-workers from the Richland One Theatre Services department will be doing some additional lighting.

“We have a really competent and loving community that is going to try and help us (lift) the whole shindig up,” Gardner said.

And, of course, no Fork & Spoon gathering could really be complete without a potluck, which were once monthly occurrences at Graves’ home where musicians, friends, collaborators and, really, anyone could gather together.

“Part of the ethos of Those Lavender Whales was community, and the potlucks were really a way for us to interact with and engage with (our community) and break bread, literally and figuratively, with our friends and the people that live all around us and we play shows with and share drinks with," Wall said, of the potluck’s inclusion in the night’s festivities.

“To do that again, one more time, it's just another way of honoring Aaron's spirit and honoring the things that we love to do," he added.