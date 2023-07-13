ColaJazz Festival announces 2023 dates

Jazz music fans in Columbia and perhaps all around the country are about to get an embarrassment of riches when summer ends.

The ColaJazz Foundation, a nonprofit with the goal of making the capital city and South Carolina a premiere jazz destination in the southeast, has announced the dates for the ColaJazz Festival.

The festival will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Day one will be at the SC State Museum at 301 Gervais St. and day two will be at the 1700 block of Main Street.

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but the festival has compiled an impressive array of performers over its six-year existence.

Past editions of ColaJazz Fest have included performances by the Wynton Marsalis Septet, Chris Potter, Wess “Warmdaddy” Anderson, Scotty Barnhart, Liz Rosa, Carl Allen, Aimee Nolte, the Flat Out Strangers, Dante Lewis, Reggie Sullivan, the Soda City Brass Band, Brittany Turnipseed, the Partly Cloudy Brass Band, Amos Hoffman and Jim Mings — all highly respected and critically acclaimed players with impressive careers. The styles of music on display varies, as well, from blues, Latin, gypsy, swing, fusion, groove to straight-ahead jazz.

And, the festival has proven popular with both audiences and critics, winning the 2021 Governor’s Award and taking the Free Times' “Best Music Event” prize two years in a row.

Day one of the ColaJazz Fest runs from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. and serves as an opening gala event, where the SC State Museum will play host to a full bar, hors d’oeuvres and an evening of first-rate jazz music. Day two is called “Sunday Funday,” and will run outdoors from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be food trucks and beer trucks on-site, as well.

The festival is the brainchild of the ColaJazz Foundation, founded in 2015 by local jazz trumpeter Mark Rapp. Rapp created the foundation to recognize and uplift jazz talent in South Carolina. ColaJazz started as a relatively small, concentrated effort, producing a compilation album in 2015 that featured local jazz musicians.

Since that starting point, the foundation has become a vital part of Columbia’s music scene, creating an annual season including the ColaJazz Summer Camp, ColaJazz Fest, SC Public Radio programs, after-school curriculum, Jazz for Young People concerts & workshops, Great Day in Columbia, Live in the Lobby at Koger Center for the Arts, monthly Dinner & Jazz concerts, Jazz Appreciation Month, the ColaJazz Crawl and International Jazz Day concert.