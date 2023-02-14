Clap, sing or dance: SC Philharmonic to put on sensory friendly concert

Enjoying music can look a little different for everyone. With that in mind, the South Carolina Philharmonic has a new event for those with sensory sensitivities.
The nonprofit arts organization will perform a Feb. 19 concert at the Koger Center for the Arts where attendees are encouraged to move about, dance, speak or sing. The folks behind the event, one of the few of its kind in the city, said the intention of "Sensory Friendly Family Concert" is to promote diversity and accessibility to live orchestral music.
The decades-old orchestra has been looking for ways to expand programming for equity, diversity and inclusion, said Susan Cafferty, the philharmonic’s education and community engagement director. It's part of a national push for such programming in orchestras.
“This is a conversation 20 years ago we might not have even thought about having,” Cafferty said. “I am very proud that we're sort of in the forefront, you know, and not just in the Midlands but nationally."
As a mother of a child with a neuromuscular disorder who loves music, Cafferty has first-hand experience with how difficult it can be for people with special needs to have access to live music.
“The feeling that I can’t take my child to experience something I know she adores without people pointing, looking, judging – it’s not the kind of society we want,” Cafferty said. “If we as an organization can say, ‘We are accepting you and we want you here,’ I just think that's a beautiful thing.”
Cafferty, a longtime educator, has been working on the project since she joined the philharmonic over a year ago, she said. Initial planning for the concert began before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group's Executive Director Rhonda Hunsinger.
“I think it's going to be a first time for many families that have, up (until) now, felt very restricted about where they can go and where they can take their children,” said Hunsinger, who's worked with the organization for 25 years. “This just creates a safe experience ... where you encourage all families to go so that everybody can be together and have fun together.”
The concert will offer various seating and lighting options, quiet rooms, comfort dogs and changing stations for medical needs, according to Cafferty. The organizers have been working with Koger Center staff in complying with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines at the venue.
The performance has an early 3 p.m. start, making it easier for younger children to attend, and will last about an hour.
Cafferty hopes the event appeals to a broad crowd.
“Inclusion really doesn't mean having a concert that is exclusively for people who are disabled, right? That's just separating them even more,” Cafferty said. “So we're actually trying to bring in an audience that is diverse, disabled and non-disabled, so that everyone is together and learning from each other and accepting one another.”
Event partners include The Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment, The South Carolina Commission for the Blind, Family Connections of South Carolina, Key Changes Therapy Services, Carolina Autism and Neurodevelopment Research Center and Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services.
“As a parent of a special needs child, I have relied on these various organizations to manage her care," Cafferty said. "So yeah, it's pretty neat. It's kind of grown into more than just a concert.”
Those planning to attend the concert can make sure the right accommodations are in place by contacting the Philharmonic’s office ahead of time by calling 803-771-7937.
Tickets are priced at $10-$20, with half-price student tickets available. Tickets can be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling 803-251-2222.
Sensory Friendly Family Concert with the SC Philharmonic
Feb. 19. $13. Koger Center for the Arts. 1051 Greene St. scphilharmonic.com