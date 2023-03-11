Charleston's Doom Flamingo will play first Columbia show at St. Pat's in Five Points

Columbia’s St. Pat’s in Five Points, the annual music-and-more festival in the city’s most storied entertainment district which celebrates its 41st year on March 18, traditionally hosts a bevy of familiar top regional acts in addition to a handful of marquee headliners.

This year, indie pop act Hippo Campus and slinky alt-rockers Moon Taxi take the top spots.

But rarely does the festival serve as a local band’s debut performance in the city, as is the case with Charleston’s buzzy Doom Flamingo, an ace group of scene veterans anchored by Umphrey McGee bassist Ryan Stasik and rocketed to neon heights by their charismatic front-woman Kanika Moore.

Conjured up in various conversations between the members, which include keyboardist Ross Bogan, guitarist Thomas Kenney, saxophonist Mike Quinn and drummer Sean Bing as well, the band launched with a flamboyantly distinctive aesthetic, all Miami Vice glamour and coruscated sprawl replete with retro-futuristic synths, metal-tinged guitars and funk underpinnings.

In other words, it's a lot, and it's glorious.

"I think we created (this) world indirectly, just because we all have such strong musical personalities,” Kenney, the band's guitarist, said. “Personally, I make music functionally. This is music for driving your Lambo through Miami with an Uzi in the driver’s seat.”

For his part, Bogan said much of the concept came from the band name, which led them to the idea of being a “Jekyll and Hyde band.”

“I would say when we started, we wanted to go for this super tight synthwave sound, but at our core we’re all improv, jazz, rock and funk musicians, so the music is a reflection of that. We’re going for something, but letting our influences inevitably come through.”

Letting those diverse influences shine on stage has given the band its calling card, particularly in front of the increasingly larger audiences that the group often finds themselves in front of. Thanks to Stasik’s connections in Umphrey’s McGee (Doom Flamingo shares management with the long-running jam band), the jam community has embraced the group’s idiosyncratic style and sound. They've played major festivals like Sweetwater 420 in Atlanta and 4848 in West Virginia.

“Its incredible to be embraced by any scene, (but) especially the jam scene,” saxophonist Qinn said, calling them the best audience. "But I don’t think we are recording or making music for any specific scene. It’s more for ourselves than anything.”

And it’s true that the group doesn’t really fit the jam band mold. For all of their instrumental might and elaborate soundscapes, the star of the show is clearly Moore, a Charleston native who did a stint in Columbia studying theater and performing in the acoustic duo Major to Minor.

And while her talent in almost any setting is clear, Doom Flamingo truly lets her shine. She’s not only a powerhouse vocalist who can take the roof off a club, she also has the charisma and stage presence to not only balance but duel with the bold and flamboyant stylings of her bandmates. Even when the band is at its most futuristic or spacey, she’s still channeling 80s R&B legends and dance floor divas with aplomb as she delivers hooky anthems like “Along for the Ride” and “Like Is Used to Be” (both cuts from the band’s recently released debut LP Peaches & Bobbi) that feel like they could land on the radio in any decade.

The end result is an entrancing musical world, one built for the imagination but also to come to life on stage.

“I think the ‘world’ was formed organically through our compositional choices–we’re not preconceiving a world with super defined characters within it,” Kinney said. “But if the listener wants to pick up their babe on a motorcycle in a ninja turtle-esque alleyway while listening to ‘like is used to be’, I’m not gonna stop them.”