Better than ever? The band thinks so. Three decades strong, Dinosaur Jr. to rock Columbia

As the seminal 1980s underground rock trio Dinosaur Jr. tours around North American this year, it will partially be in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the album that represents their commercial peak, "Where You Been," which features alternative rock hits like “Start Choppin” and “Out There.” That the original trio is touring behind it now three decades later, though, feels like a minor miracle.

A famously acrimonious group in their first iteration, original bassist Lou Barlow left an album prior to that 1993 effort, which would also be the last with original drummer Patrick “Murph” Murphy until their 2007 comeback, "Beyond." In between, frontman J. Mascis made Dinosaur Jr., and his own solo records, almost entirely himself.

In the intervening years, the band’s legacy as both an influential indie rock band of the 1980s and alt-rock pioneers in the 1990s came fully into view. Mascis’s viscerally punk and feedback-drenched, yet classic rock-indebted guitar solos, and his laconic, disaffected vocals were clearly ahead of their time for the slacker generation. And the larger band’s blend of melodic riffs and noise and punk squalls, often at deafening volume, influenced legions of acts that followed them.

As Murph himself told Free Times, they didn’t really plan on becoming a full-time band again, but rather support the reissue of the band’s first three, now-iconic independent records, since the band controls the masters again.

“We were just going to kind of tour around that for maybe a year and a half to two or three years, maybe get some mileage out of that,” Murph recalled. “But the momentum got bigger and bigger and greater and greater until it was like, ‘I guess we should write a record.’”

Unlike many bands who do the reunion thing, latter-day Dinosaur Jr. have largely maintained the spark of the group’s first era, to which Murph credits entirely to Mascis, calling him a “mad scientist.”

“Even for [Lou and I], it's kind of a mystery,” he said. “[Mascis] just tries really hard to write songs that are going to keep up with the last body of work. He's not going to just put out records just to put out a record.”

That same standard applies to the band’s infamous live shows, which many attendees will often characterize as the loudest they have ever experienced. Murph said that’s just part of the punk rock credo that both Harlow and Mascis are particularly invested in. But he also noted that the band has a largely cohesive body of work, even accounting for the sludgy, near-post-hardcore early songs and up to the sprawling guitar epics that occasionally populate more recent efforts.

“We play songs from every period and they all gel into one set, and that [feels] really rare,” Murph pointed out. “And I think that's a really cool thing, that all of the pieces of the puzzle work together.”

As for "Where You Been," which you could imagine might have a rocky reputation for the original lineup (Mascis had contentiously played the drum parts on much of the prior album, 1991’s "Green Mind"), Murph had nothing but positive things to say.

“That was always my favorite record, because the drums were recorded in Dreamland (Studio) in upstate New York and Woodstock,” he asserted quickly. “The room was like this old church with all the pews and stuff taken out, and it had this amazing drum sound. I still think that it holds up, and I think most people would say that it’s one of their favorites.”

As for how the band exists in 2023, Murph is remarkably confident, yet at ease. In fact, he thinks they deliver better than ever.

“I think we're all kind of perfectionists in that sense — we really try to do our best job,” he concluded. “I think we haven't changed the attitude that went into playing shows when we were 22 in the 80s, I think it's still there and prevails a little bit. But we're able to execute songs better.”

Dinosaur Jr. plays The Senate on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.