All aboard the Mothership: George Clinton is coming to Columbia for conversation

Legendary funk musician George Clinton is coming to Columbia.

It’s not for a concert, but rather Clinton will play guest to a conversation at the Township Auditorium through an offering from the Richland Library. The June 8 event will consist of Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic historian Tim Kinley discussing his career.

“George will share stories about everything from his funkadelic career in the barbershop to starting a barbershop quartet, and on to the long, wild journey on the Mothership,” a Facebook description for the event reads.

Tickets for the event are free, but are required for attendance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the talk running from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info can be found at richlandlibrary.com

Clinton’s musical heyday came in the ‘70s through ‘80s, as he ushered in a new era of art-funk rock music that incorporated sci-fi, psychedelic and activist elements.

Working with a troupe of rotating musicians dubbed Parliament-Funkadelic, each group recorded standalone funk or funk-rock albums with Clinton at the forefront. The combined works are among the most acclaimed and influential in their era.

His live shows incorporated extravagant imagery in costumes and a stage propped dubbed “The Mothership,” which has taken on a significant role in Black music history.

In an interview with NPR, Kevin Strait, a museum specialist at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, called that prop the “most iconic stage prop in African-American musical history, partly because it provides context and perspective to the evolution of black stagecraft.”

Clinton’s most acclaimed albums came in 1971 with “Maggot Brain” with his group Funkadelic and Parliament's 1975 album “Mothership Connection.”

In the years after, Clinton remained active in releasing music, though work from both Funkadelic and Parliament His work was cited as inspiration in ‘90s era hip hop artists like Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, Outkast and Snoop Dogg.

The 80-year-old musician continues to have a role in today’s music, as his music is a common fixture and cited inspiration for some of hip-hop and rap’s most acclaimed artists like Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus and Thundercat.

Clinton has remained active in music and media more broadly into the 2000s as well. He voiced a character in the children's film “Trolls World Tour” and assisted in recording some of its soundtrack. The 80-year-old also still regularly appears as a guest artist on tracks from musicians.

Clinton and Parliament-Funakdelic performed on New Year’s Eve 2011 in Columbia as part of the now defunct Famously Hot New Year celebration.