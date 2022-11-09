A new wave of cover shows is giving Columbia bands another way to grow

New Brookland Tavern, the West Columbia bar and venue, buzzed with anticipation in mid-September as the Columbia band Outta Pocket prepared to perform a Bruno Mars cover show.

The crowd was made up of a blend of NBT regulars, university students, friends of the band, Bruno Mars fans and a handful of older patrons. The set was alive with exciting, chaotic and funky energy.

“(We’re) not being Bruno Mars but bringing that same fun, really, almost, chaotic energy that (he) brings,” said Outta Pocket drummer, DT.

Performing the covers of beloved pop-stars has become a trend in Columbia, along with the longstanding rise in popularity of the series of Emo Night shows. Local bands are given the opportunity to get their name out along with the artistic challenge of learning a new set.

In the last three months, venues like New Brookland and The Senate have hosted nights with cover bands for artists like Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus; along with Metallica and others.

The concerts regularly draw in large crowds and offer local bands an opportunity to grow their fanbase and earn a decent paycheck, according to the bands and an organizer of the shows.

“Bruno Mars is kind of like one of these modern day performers,” said S’Way, lead vocalist and guitarist of Outta Pocket. “He's kind of like, it was upper echelon just to play (Mars’) music, especially with the (Silk Sonic) soundtrack now. There's just so much space where you can go from a power balance to super deep funk stuff. That's just fun and wholesome and heart wrenching at the same time, so you get to do everything.”

Around Columbia, cover sets are nothing new.

Local pubs, dive bars and other venues, like the Senate, in the area have a lengthy history of regularly playing host to cover sets of classic rock artists and others. And an annual New Year’s Eve cover set at New Brookland has been consistently jam packed.

Some local acts like the band Tokyo Joe — who regularly host cover sets of specific rock and roll artists at venues like Icehouse Amphitheater — have been doing cover shows for decades successfully.

But the recent slate of shows at venues like New Brookland Tavern and The Senate shows a new wave of cover sets geared towards a younger audience and stem from the success the cover show series Emo Night has had in the area, said Carlin Thompson, who books and manages shows at New Brookland.

Those Emo Nights feature covers of emo and pop-punk bands like My Chemical Romance. Attendees are encouraged to dress the way they did in their “emo phase” to enjoy an evening of musical nostalgia.

Typically, the shows are performed by a DJ and a local band — either a strictly cover band or a local group that learns covers specifically for the gig.

After the pandemic, Thompson took over managing that series and has since taken the idea to feature covering pop artists, with local bands getting the opportunity to perform their work.

"I wanted to use it as an opportunity to help locals financially," he said.

The shows have statewide appeal. Thompson has brought a Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift cover show to venues like Greenville’s Radio Room.

In the recent Bruno Mars cover show at New Brookland, Outta Pocket was offered the opportunity to fill the role as cover artist.

A soul and funk band from Columbia, the group features drummer (DT), vocalist and guitarist S’way, lead guitarist Zion Campbell, and bassist Sam Bryant. Accompanying them for the Mar set was local singer Illia Dia.

“The funny thing about original music is unless you're the person writing it, you're either covering your band members' music, or like Bruno Mars,” said bassist Sam Bryant. “So for me, as a bassist, if the songs are fun I'm having fun. So I kind of don't always care as much about what I'm playing, as long as I am playing with people that I like, musicians I respect.”

Thompson posited that the cover sets he organizes offer more varied benefits to the participating bands as well, compared with a cover band collecting a check for their performance.

Thompson said it allows local talent who also create their own music get visibility from an audience that they ordinarily would not receive, he reasoned.

“If the artist (being covered) is more popular, people are gonna be more likely to come out and it kind of helps them build a following more. It makes a bigger check to kind of help fund (the local artist’s) future endeavors,” said Thompson.

In Columbia, Paisley Marie, of the local band Paisley and the Birdwalkers — an all girl indie band — was tasked with covering Taylor Swift in a wildly successful sweep of sold out shows in Columbia and Greenville earlier this year.

In another, solo singer-songwriter Lola Grace covered Miley Cyrus with her dusky voice and looping guitar licks.

“Aside from the money, which is why a lot of artists do cover shows,” said lead singer Paisley Marie of Paisley and the Birdwalkers. “Taylor Swift is really important to me and the biggest reason I loved doing that is like wow, it's like being yourself in the mirror at 12 years old again. It really is so much fun, if it's an artist you love.”

Giving bands a platform to learn and perform new music, even though it was not composed by them, has given several Columbia artists a greater online recognition and presence as well.

Marie said that they gained 20 new followers on their social media accounts, sold merchandise and gained exposure in Greenville, a market they weren’t as visible in.

Both Outta Pocket drummer DT and Marie offered that the cover sets a unique artistic challenge.

“Tribute shows are a different dynamic than just playing your music, even though you’re the performer you feel more connected to the music and the crowd,” Paisley said. “We are all here for the same reason. It's a celebration of the artist you’re giving tribute to more than just your own stuff. I’d never done a show like that before and I don’t think I'd do it if it was anyone else.”