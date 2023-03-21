3 things that went well (and 3 things that didn't) at St. Pat's in Five Points

As the street barriers and fences were moved in the early March 19 morning hours, trash from the city's largest musical festival was swept from streets in an indication that this year's St. Pat's in Five Points festival had come to an end.

This year's festival on March 18 drew tens of thousands of people to the neighborhood known for its college bars and eclectic locally-owned retail shops. Well-known bands including Moon Taxi and Hippo Campus headlined, along with Georgia-based southern rockers Drivin N Cryin and rising country star Nate Smith.

But like everything in life, there's both good and bad. While hosting a festival for that many people is sure to cause a few hiccups, the event mostly went off without a hitch.

"I always tell everybody, if an event has gone perfect, y'all have missed something because that's just real life," event organizer Trae Judy said.

Here's what went well

Traditionally-young festival found success with middle-aged crowd

Being just steps away from college campuses including the University of South Carolina, Allen University and Benedict College, it's no wonder that the massive music festival (which includes plenty of good beer) is popular with the city's students.

The festival typically draws upwards of 30,000 folks to the typically-college neighborhood and with bands popular with young audiences, it's evident that organizers know college students will be there.

But as of last year, organizers have made more of an effort to find and include music for a middle-aged crowd, according to Judy.

"There is an audience that still wants to go have a cold beer and celebrate and enjoy Five Points, kind of relive the glory days and so I want to bring that audience to Five Points," Judy said, noting that last year's inclusion of Blues Traveler, an '80s jam band, showed organizers that there's an audience for that type of music.

This year's Santee Avenue stage operated as the local rock stage and featured headliner Drivin N Cryin, a Georgia-based rock band well-liked by the 40s-plus crowd Judy mentioned.

"I think we had a great, diverse crowd. There were people of all ages, of different backgrounds. I think having different types of music genres was really awesome to see so many people out there enjoying music together," Executive Director of the Five Points Association Heather McDonald said.

While he said that the crowd did seem to be predominantly younger, it's still his intention to continue encouraging the older generations to come out to the annual festival.

The newly unveiled VIP section was popular

For the first time in the festival's 41-year history, there was an impressive VIP section for those willing to shell out $100 per ticket.

Known as the Lucky Leprechaun VIP Lounge, the space featured a nicer, climate-controlled bathroom for ticket holders, three complimentary drinks and a space to sit down and relax.

Tickets to the section, which also allowed ideal viewing from the side of each stage, sold out this year and organizers will bring back the section next year, Judy said.

He said the response from those who chose to purchase VIP tickets has been positive and that most people enjoyed having access to a bathroom and having more space than the typically-crowded festival.

Bojangles Hard Tea was a winner

Yes, green beer and Guinness is traditionally what you'd expect to stand out at a St. Patrick's day celebration, but this year's standout comes in the form of a hard sweet tea.

Bojangles, the Charlotte-based biscuit and breakfast chain that's got plenty of locations across the southeast, recently unveiled a canned, alcoholic version of its southern sweet tea.

And it's sweet alright. The drink is eerily similar to the restaurant's regular sweet tea, almost deceptively so. The harsh bite of alcohol is relatively unnoticeable.

The drink is in a yellow and red canned beverage that stood out at this year's festival. And with most of the beers around the festival sitting at around the $6 mark, enjoying the festival's libations was surprisingly easy on the wallet.

With the hard tea being a relatively new drink on the market, it seems the festival could be used as a place for introducing new ideas and concepts to the city's drinking scene.

Here's what could've gone better

Crowd control was a little lacking

Listen, if there's one thing that rowdy college students are known for, it's definitely not being easily maintained and while this is expected at festivals, it is one thing that the festival could do better.

In the early hours of the day, right around the time the parade starts, the area is typically a little less chaotic and more family-friendly, but as the bands on stage start to get more and more popular, so do the amount of rambunctious attendees that await them.

At the Blossom Street Stage, where headliner Hippo Campus played to end out the night, college kids got especially rowdy while awaiting the band (which was late, but we won't fault them for that. Delayed flights happen to the best of us) going so far as to climb on trees around the stage and crowd surf.

And look, it was fun. Hippo Campus was incredible and the vibes from the crowd were immaculate, but in terms of overall crowd control, things probably could've been a little more... controlled.

McDonald said utilizing this year's new DJ stage near the fountain helped mitigate some of the crowd issues and gave people a space to spread out if the larger stages felt overwhelming.

"Having different pockets of activities and experiences kind of helps with that (crowd control) I think a little bit," McDonald said.

Using your phone for anything other than taking photos was a nightmare

It's an issue that's plagued Five Points and the festival for quite a while now, Judy said.

Because of the sheer amount of people in one place at one time and the geographical layout and altitude of the entertainment and nightlife district, using your cell phone to call or text your friends is borderline impossible.

As crowds piled in to see Hippo Campus, I struggled to find my friend after she made a brief to trip to Groucho's for food and a bathroom break simply because getting in touch with her over cell phone is impossible.

On the bright side, I suppose, a lack of cell service means being forced to take in the scenes around you, maybe make some new friends in the packed crowd and enjoy the bands.

And while it's an issue that festival organizers have long tried to solve, it's likely not one that's going away anytime soon, according to Judy. While national cell service companies like T Mobile have tried to install technology in the neighborhood to help, sometimes it's just too many people in one area.

Lines were (at times) long and chaotic

Entrances to the festival were found around Five Points, but the main entrance, just near the Food Lion and Cook Out got particularly hectic in the mid-afternoon, with some festival-goers waiting a while to get into the event.

The issue arose, in part, from the fact that only one line existed — for both those who needed to purchase tickets and those who already had tickets prior to the event.

"The reality is that over the years, the majority of the tickets had been bought the day of (the festival)," Judy explained. "For the first time in the history of this festival... we actually sold more presale (tickets) than we sold day of (tickets)."

This resulted in a longer-than-average wait time from around 1:30 p.m. until around 3 p.m.

Judy said that next year the festival's organizers hope to alleviate wait times by creating a "fast-pass" like system that will help make the wristband dispersement system more efficient.