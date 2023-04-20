12-year-old Columbia singer nabs 3rd nomination for national gospel artist award

COLUMBIA — It's a year of thirds for 12-year-old Alana Inez Wilson.

Under the stage name Alana Inez, the gospel singer out of Northeast Columbia released her third album in January, and earlier this month she was named a finalist for a national Stellar Award for the third consecutive time.

Wilson's latest release, a gospel album titled "Minor in a Major World," features five songs and earned her a nomination for Youth Project of the Year.

The album features Wilson's mother, Laura Johnson, who Wilson said has always inspired and influenced her.

Johnson, also a musician, released a single titled "Authority" in November 2022. She said Wilson was 2 years old when they discovered she had the gift of perfect pitch.

"I was very inspired by her work and I asked her could she help me with things," Wilson said of her mother. "But I really love God, and I love watching him take care of me and my family all the time."

They're a musical family. Wilson's father Sean Johnson also sings, and he produced Wilson's album.

Originally from Beech Island, Wilson and her parents travel back there from Columbia on most Sundays to attend church at New Beginnings Ministries, but Wilson's talents have taken her beyond her home church. She recently performed at New Birth Missionary Baptist megachurch in Atlanta and at Harbison Theater at Midlands Technical College.

In Wilson's words, "I travel and I sing, like ... everywhere, pretty much everywhere."

Johnson's work has taken her abroad. Over the course of her career she's toured in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, and she recently performed in Trinidad and Tobago.

Johnson said they are working on getting Wilson a performance slot during the Stellar Awards ceremony as well, which this year will be in Las Vegas.

Wilson's debut album, released in 2021 and titled "Child of the King," also earned her a Stellar Award nomination in the Youth Project of the Year division. That year, a Detroit youth choir took home the award from the ceremony in Nashville.

This year, Wilson goes up against three choirs in the youth project category: the same one from Detroit, a Chicago youth choir and a children's gospel group called AMG Kidz. She has never won.

However, third time's a charm, she said.

Wilson wrote her first song when she was 8. The song, "My Promise," appears alongside two other singles on "Child of the King." Wilson wrote the song as "a promise to God about living in his will," while her mother was hospitalized, receiving surgery on a collapsed lung caused by a hernia, while pregnant with Wilson's younger sister.

"Beautiful," a song on "Minor in a Major World," features Johnson.

"She's very gifted, very talented — we're just extremely proud of her," Johnson said of her daughter.

Wilson also released a single on Jan. 30, 2022, titled "Thank You Lord," and an EP featuring six songs titled "The Best of Alana Inez" that same day. Both Wilson's and Johnson's repertoire are available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

Wilson attends Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle School in Richland Two, the state's fifth-largest school district. Considering her age, she said she doesn't know yet what she wants to do with her music career. She loves the gospel genre and considers her faith integral to her performance, but she said she loves music in general and is open to trying her pipes out in other genres. She's been a cheerleader and a tumbler for about four years, and she plays cello in the orchestra at school. Whatever her God calls her to do, she'll do, she said.

The public ballot for the Stellar Awards opened April 17, and the ceremony is in Las Vegas on July 15.

