Music streaming venue continues post-COVID: 'I want this to become a Columbia institution.'

For the last year, a Columbia house has played host to concerts with up-and-coming bands through the video streaming platform Twitch.

It’s part of a series of shows from the venue dubbed "At The Addition" — housed in a literal addition build onto a home. The series is nearing the end of its third season of concerts, after beginning in February 2021.

Spawned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now finding its foothold among the return of the pre-pandemic’s world’s music scene — concerts that take place with crowds packed together in dimly lit concert spaces, neon lights flashing about them and ear splitting guitar strums and drum hits reverberating around.

Indeed, local venues like Columbia’s New Brookland Tavern and The Senate have seen concerts return in force, with some acts drawing sellouts. And that’s not a new phenomenon.

For instance, New Brookland played host to Asheville indie rocker Indigo De Souza in November and the snug space was filled at close to capacity; more recently shows of artists like Bilmuri have fielded similar crowds.

Yet At The Addition cofounder Austin Syms doesn’t see the return of live in-person shows as reason to lose faith in the streaming concert model.

The series played its most recent show on May 8 with Yellow Boots, and Syms said in an interview with Free Times they are planning to continue hosting new seasons of the streaming concerts. He posited it fills an important need for up-and-coming bands, as they offer well produced live recordings of each band’s concert, which one participating band said can then be used to help them grow their profile and book future shows.

“I want this to become a Columbia institution and so does everyone involved,” Syms said. “I think we’re all invested and we’re not going to stop.”

Made up of a crew of roughly 20 volunteer crew members (only about 10 work in one show and the active participants oscillate based on availability), the shows draw in anywhere between 50 to 100 viewers during the streams, with more coming on the videos available online after.

Columbia indie-pop group Rex Darling played a show At The Addition, with its organizers being friends of the band’s, and its lead singer Catherine Hunsinger lauded the experience, which she noted had improved its production dramatically since its start.

The stream helps connect them with fans, or newcomers, to the band who may not be able to attend their shows, she said, and the resulting video is particularly important for the participating bands. It can be used for promoting the group and, in some cases, as a way to self-critique one’s live performance.

Those benefits are important as At The Addition doesn’t offer payment to the bands, instead offering the streamed show, subsequent recording and sustenance during the day of performance as its pay.

“I guess the media world of social media, it's becoming so reliant on video content,” Hunsinger explained. “A lot of venues that are booking artists they have not booked before (want it) so they can see what your performance is like, what your live sounds is like, versus what the studio stuff sounds like.”

At The Addition also stands out in its model, as many streaming concerts and opportunities have dwindled as live shows came back.

Carlin Thompson, New Brookland Tavern’s booker and sound engineer, said he was unfamiliar with many other remaining streaming concert series from the pandemic era, noting that many happened to help pay artists when shows were not happening.

“I think for the most part, I don't know a single venue that is still doing any,” he said. “As soon as physical shows came back, they stopped doing it.”

He suggested that At The Addition could follow the model done by Audiotree, a live music recording series which bills the recorded shows as “sessions” rather than concerts.

The series has also been a boon to Syms and other volunteers behind the scenes. He said it helped him pivot to a career in video production and has helped others do the same. Syms admitted he’s wondered if their pool of volunteer help could dwindle over time, but he’s been able reassure himself as more people have grown interested in helping over time.

“The crew is always in flux but that in my opinion is one of the cool things about it,” he said.

Syms believed the series was poised to grow in the future, noting they had a band from Virginia reach out about performing. They hoped to start having seasons with roughly three to four months in between each.

“We’re looking to expand our range of musicians, we still got a wealth of musicians who haven’t played yet … we’re not stopping we’re just getting started,” he concluded.