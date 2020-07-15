Music Reviews: New releases from Columbia's Ahomari and Aiken's Kenny George Band

On the surface, everything about I Was Bored, the new seven-song release by Columbia singer and songwriter Ahomari, seems designed to lower expectations.

Most obviously, there’s the title, which suggests that the songs were recorded because Ahomari had nothing else to do.

Then there’s the fact that the tracks were recorded between 2018-2020, which suggests that this is a housecleaning affair in between other, more serious projects. Even some of the song titles, like “closecloseclose” and “comecomecome,” suggest a stream-of-consciousness, thrown-together approach.

That’s the presentation. But in actual practice, I Was Bored is one of the weirdest and most compelling releases you’ll hear this year, a sort of floating dreamscape of folk-style intimacy, electronic loops and miles of echo, topped off by an out-of-left-field cover tune that we’ll get to in a second.

The EP kicks off with “closecloseclose,” four minutes of hazy, blurry electric guitar strumming, lonely crooning and all sorts electronic production touches that throw the song off-kilter. It’s not a song as much as it is a prologue. As disturbing passages like, “I was crying in bed, such a mess / I wanted to kill myself” float by on waves of sound, the listener has a decision to make: If you like this, you’ll dig into the rest of the album with relish; if you don’t, it’s probably best to hop off the train right here.

From there, we careen into a hushed, desperate, acoustic-guitar-fueled cover of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time,” then follow that up with a brief electronic instrumental track with skittering percussion and strobe-light synths called “Manic Moment #2.”

But wait, there’s more: A grinding mid-tempo kiss-off called “Breaking Up Would Be Easier To Do If You’d Stop Contacting Me,” a disjointed sliver of shivery emoting called “comecomecome” that finds Ahomari’s rubbery, occasionally out-of-tune vocal slamming up against reams of distorted guitar, and an autotuned, spacy, slow-jam ballad called “coolcoolcool.” Then we’re ushered out by the title track, a bouncy, kitchen-sink electronic instrumental with chirping birds and ‘80s-style synthesized bleeps and bloops.

Perhaps the weirdest thing about I Was Bored is that, despite the far-flung styles and grab-bag presentation, it’s all pretty damn cohesive. The songs all have a lonely, dark-night-of-the-soul feel to them, like we’re looking in on something we shouldn’t be seeing.

You’ll probably wonder what the hell is going on a few times during this EP, but if you fall under its spell, Ahomari’s music will linger with you like some half-forgotten dream. VINCENT HARRIS

On an Americana landscape dominated by singer-songwriters, Aiken’s Kenny George Band is the rare outfit that earns that last word in its name.

Led by their namesake’s ace guitar playing, George and his compatriots muster some solid original songs. But their appeal has always lied in their prodigious chops and knack for composition. They are, in other words, the best kind of workmanlike, building chemistry and skill through the repetition of unending live gigs — indeed, they’ve been among the first local groups to get back to some business amid COVID-19 reopenings — many of them long, cover-heavy appointments in front of divergent crowds in divergent places.

From this experience, they’ve fostered enviable chemistry and versatility. And on the vividly produced Forgotten South EP, they flex their instrumental talents — and songwriting that feels merely competent by comparison.

Bright and propulsive, the opening “Letting My Cards Show” is a melting pot jam befitting a band from a small Southern town with a big bluegrass festival. Mandolin meets pedal steel and acoustic and electric guitar in ecstatic tumbles, rowdy but skillful, pressuring a narrator who weighs the advantages of solitude (“I’m gonna make it better all by myself / Because I’ll mess it up for somebody else”) against the pull of companionship (“Them green eyes gonna come steal my pain / Shaking my soul when she says my name”).

“2 More Songs About Heartbreak” takes a spin through classic honky-tonk that compares favorably to Joshua Hedley or Sturgill Simpson in his more retro-leaning moments. It’s got intoxicatingly punch-drunk guitar lines and words that are serviceably wry and winningly self-deprecating (“I got two more songs about heartbreak / And one more reason to cry”) portraying relationships and writing country songs as tasks both irresistible and Sisyphean.

“25 Hours Yesterday” soars and swoops, with radiant organ and pedal steel making acoustic strum and Telecaster crunch feel like a jet plane streaking across the Carolina sky. The words are more standard-issue, leaning on a familiar but comfortable recitation of that “Eight Days a Week” trope.

“Next Time I See Her,” which sees the instruments pull back, is consequently the EP’s least remarkable inclusion, a sensitively played breakup ballad that could really use a stinger or two. “I forgot I’m the South / I need to shut my mouth / Those hurricanes always find a way / To blow the s#!t back in” is clever, but not memorable.

On Forgotten South, Kenny George and company prove they’re at a level that necessitates gauging them against Americana’s best. To put it in 2020 terms, the EP’s neither as impactful or resonant as American Aquarium’s socially conscious Lamentations nor as deep as Jason Isbell’s Reunions or John Moreland’s LP5.

But the gap isn’t wide. And with a few memorable phrases, this band might just close it. JORDAN LAWRENCE