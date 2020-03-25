Music Reviews: New albums from Columbia rock bands Boo Hag and Wombat Junction

Boo Hag, Burial Ground (self-released)

It’s a classic conundrum for most rock bands, but it’s particularly acute for a minimalist, garage-oriented rock band like Boo Hag: Where do we go from here, exactly?

The Columbia duo seemed to burst on the scene fully formed, with protean guitar riffs, thrashing drums and personality to spare. Frontman Saul Seibert’s manic bark split the difference between carny and shaman as he and drummer Scott E. Tempo filtered early punk rock through stoner psychedelia, David Byrnes and Tom Waits to land on their own swampy backwoods brand of post-White Stripes rock combo nirvana.

Their 2016 self-titled debut and 2017 follow-up LP The Further cemented them as one of South Carolina’s most exciting rock groups, but also made them seem like a self-enclosed entity, a limited bag of musical magic tricks meant to be thrown on stage and exulted in. Testify, which arrived in January 2018 just a few months after The Further, changed things up a bit in its overt exploration of religiosity and more laborious, weighty arrangements, accented by cryptic voice-overs and other found sounds that played up the aura and atmosphere of the group’s music without altering the fundamentals too much.

In that sense, the addition of saxophonist Thomas Hammond, even in a limited role, seems to have been a catalyst on the new album Burial Ground. On Side A, which contains the newer material that features Hammond’s contributions, the band seems looser and more patient than its ever been, allowing songs space and sprawl that seems more like a meditative exploration of the Boo Hag dynamic rather than a mad dash through the china shop. The opening title cut begins with some reverb-laden jazz fusion horn drawls that slowly unfurl before the guitars and drums even enter. When they do, there’s a simmering tension, with a feel more like the mid-period guitar squall of Sonic Youth than a traditional garage rock bash. The track lasts six exhilarating minutes, and it seems to usher in a new era for the band.

Hammond’s adventurous, effects-laden approach to his instrument seems to have loosened all of the borders that previously defined Boo Hag, with shades of Pearl Jam infusing “Skin” and celestial Middle Eastern vibes and a kind of Radiohead grandeur augmenting “Crown.” Hammond and Seibert both shine in the luminous prologue on the latter track, but even as it builds, it feels like something distinctly alien from previous efforts, even as the band’s progression towards this moment now feels inevitable. The track disintegrates with Seibert’s vocals getting chopped and lost in the cavern as Hammond’s sax spins around like a flashlight following down the abyss, but the group has never sounded more alive.

Of course, Boo Hag is still Boo Hag, and the second half of the record seems designed to remind you that the elemental ferocity of the duo is still intact and roaring. Siebert bites off menacing rejoinders in “F.U.U.S.A.,” and he and Tempo blitz through “Talk” as if they were more punk rock spirits than mere mortals. The last two tracks, “Make Up” and “Time Bomb,” both showcase the group’s penchant for reinvigorating early rock ‘n’ roll riffage and repetition with demonic, left-field zeal, reaffirming its fastball.

Still, it seems sure, given its undeniable magnetism, that the band’s future now exists in the unbridled experimentation and freedom that give the first five songs such life.

For most garage rock bands, you kinda don’t want them to ever change a thing. But I can’t wait to see what Boo Hag does next. KYLE PETERSEN

Boo Hag surprise-released Burial Ground last week as a gift to fans during the COVID-19 crisis. It is available for free download for a limited time.

Wombat Junction, The Long Game (self-released)

One of the hardest things for a rock band to do is translate its sound from the stage to the recording studio. And it’s not just about the absence of a crowd. Ideally, in the heat of a good live performance, the uncertain moments, the little mistakes and the occasional flat notes fly right by the listener in a blur of momentum. On an album, those little missteps feel bigger because it’s easier to pick them out of the sound.

In some cases — in a lot of cases, actually — indie rock bands can get away with a lo-fi approach on sheer volume and velocity. But for a band like Columbia’s Wombat Junction, a group that fills songs with a lot of light and shade, less-than-stellar production can sabotage even the strongest songs.

And that, unfortunately, is the situation on the band’s new album, The Long Game. Melodically and structurally speaking, the album’s eight songs are first-rate. Guitarists Sam Scollon and Josh McGill can roar like vintage Bob Mould and then dip into intricate, Peter Buck-style picking with equal skill, and when they cut loose at full volume on the opening track, “Where Did You Go,” their synced-up rhythmic riffs truly take flight.

But when the song hits its chorus, things start to unravel, and what’s frustrating is that it’s nothing blatant. The vocals don’t quite link up with the rhythm section (bassist Robert Dew and drummer Nick McGill). The song’s tempo isn’t quite as tight as it should be, and a killer chorus doesn’t quite land with the oomph that it needs.

On the next track, the mid-tempo “Underneath My Skin,” a great walking bass line gets out of line with the drums, and the guitars don’t really catch up until the chorus. Once again, the song loses its center, and the impact is blunted. And that problem continues throughout the album.

It seems like the more the band tries to be nuanced, the more the raw, unvarnished production hurts it. And it’s a shame, because this is a great collection of songs.

The usually reliable Zac Thomas produced and mixed these tracks at Columbia’s stalwart Jam Room recording studio, so competency behind the boards isn’t the issue. I’d bet these songs were recorded live in the studio, either out of necessity or the urge to recreate the band’s live sound. But the studio and the stage are two different things, and Wombat Junction could’ve had an absolute stunner of an album if it had approached it that way. VINCENT HARRIS

Wombat Junction plays a live-stream concert on Friday at 7 p.m. to celebrate the release of its new album. Access it via facebook.com/wombatjunction.