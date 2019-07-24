The Witness Marks' The Witness Marks (self-released)
Find It: thewitnessmarks.bandcamp.com
There are nearly as many marks of a great songwriter as there are great songwriters. So vast is the tapestry of popular music, and so emotionally subjective is the measure of what makes a great song, that it’s impossible to pinpoint any universally applicable criteria.
But in the case of Ethan Fogus (who, full disclosure, contributes frequently to Free Times ), his budding greatness hinges on his ability to craft songs such that it becomes blissfully unimportant whether he’s writing from his own perspective or from that of some other person, real or fictional.
Given the overwhelming vocal similarities — the vulnerable cracks and tense, excitable warbles — it’s impossible not to think of Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst when listening to Fogus. And his full-length debut with The Witness Marks runs head-first into this obvious comparison, leaning on an all-star local cast (including members of The Restoration, The Boomtown Waifs, and Barnwell, among others) to muster a bright, full and unrepentantly twangy sound that cares not for whether you call it country, folk or indie. The results are convincing — whether it’s time to beam and rollick, or brood and glide — landing remarkably close to the widescreen emotionalism of the Oberst’s first eponymous output with Mystic Valley Band in the late 2000s.
But the sound fits Fogus better, requiring no silly tributes to the romantic potential of an underfilled air mattress (see: 2009’s uneven Outer South) to prove that he wants to write such that anyone can understand.
And there’s a variety of perspectives here to identify or contend with, depending on the song.
With “Better Man,” Fogus boldly opens with one of the album’s least likable characters. But the outsized, keys-and-fiddle-stoked two-step about a guy who begs an old flame to “take me back for the night / And I’ll say that I’m a better man” is less celebration than cautionary illustration. “You can say it’s just coffee / and you only want to talk,” he offers with a self-consciously creepy growl, “But we both know what you mean / When you invite me up.” It’s an odd choice for an opener, as it’s the context of the album’s other empathetic odes that keeps it from feeling gross, but for those who resist knee-jerk responses, it should prove rewarding.
Another impressive turn comes when Fogus switches to the third person to tell the story of another problematic man. John from the “Honey Hole” has a dad who was “born with a rebel flag waving in his blood” — “He’d come home drunk at night / Wake John up and tell him a hero ain’t afraid to die.” Despite having “the skills to be a mechanic or something safe,” John joins the military and goes overseas and insists on fighting on the front lines “because cowards don’t come from the Honey Hole.” He comes back after 16 months of “everyday waiting to be struck by a bullet” and joins the police. “One night John said, ‘Put your hands up,’” Fogus concludes, vaguely and powerfully, “And a man caught a bullet in the back of his skull.” Carried gracefully by minimal brushes of guitar, piano and harmonica, it’s a Nebraska-worthy exploration of a distinctly American tragedy.
Thankfully, the album balances its thornier material with some bright-eyed and bounding country-rock catharses. “Change Your Name” roils plaintively with a perennial young-adult dilemma: “Drive to a different state and / Buy a new house with a two-car garage” or “Stay right here / And wait out another year.” “You’re Lying” is a wryly winking evocation of how bartenders become best friends and how we all lie to ourselves — “Play it off with a shrug,” Fogus cries, playing the part of a sympathetic whiskey-pourer, joined by a rousing gang chorus as he concludes, “And say, ‘It is what it is!’”
Some of the songs are just average — “Another Chance,” for instance, is a nondescript romantic rocker mired by a muddy vocal mix — but by and large, The Witness Marks establishes Fogus as a young songwriter on the rise. Too bad for the Midlands that his solo show this week is likely to be his last before moving to Atlanta next month.
What: Ethan Fogus
Where: Art Bar, 1211 Park St.
When: Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.
With: Jade Janay Blocker (headlining), A. Lee Edwards, Brown Kid Music
Price: $6
More: 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com