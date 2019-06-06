Pray for Triangle Zero, Do You Have the Software? (self-released)
It’s funny that **Do You Have the Software?** is one of the few pieces from Lucas Sams’ voluminous Pray for Triangle Zero oeuvre that offers a listening option that requires a certain piece of hardware.
Sams has guided his experimental bedroom project through no fewer than 127 digital releases — **Do You Have the Software?** is Sams’ fifth release in 2019, and 15th in the past 12 months — a handful of which have also been released on cassette tape through Tri City Rec, the experimental music collective cum tape imprint he founded. **Do You Have the Software?** is Pray for Triangle Zero’s first vinyl release — sort of. The LP version of the record can be purchased through the print-on-demand vinyl service Kunaki; ostensibly, the service mitigates the upfront cost burden to artists like Sams, whose music is, let’s say, a bit too left-of-center for mainstream consumption.
Then again, **Do You Have the Software?** might be the most outwardly palatable of Sams’ prolific output. That’s not to suggest these are straightforward compositions: Sams still packs these electro experiments with dissonant tones, sandblasted noise and bracing textures. But though filtered through vaporwave’s mirror-f#!ked syntax, the songs are rooted in a mutated R&B patois. On the title track, he turns the phrase into a hypersexualized come on. “Do you have the software I need? / I need you in the morning with me,” he caterwauls before indulging in some peacocking persiflage: “Baby,” he snarls, “I’m a machine.” He doubles down on his digital lust on “Ultimate Pleasure Sensation,” which closes the A-side: “I wanna get your number / Baby, you fire me up,” Sams repeats as the song spins outward into sweaty, glitching chaos, as though guided by two artificial intelligences learning how to f#!k on the fly. Whether these are subtle tweaks of techno-romantic conventions or gleefully obnoxious parodies, the jokes land, and the songs stick.
The instrumental B-side lacks for tongue-in-cheek cracks, but it’s dominated by one of Sams’ sharpest syntheses. “I Don’t Care Anymore” is a titular head fake: It’s meticulously crafted, modulating its focus between a driving New Jack Swing beat, disorienting synths and gritty industrial textures across its 13-minute runtime. It’s a remarkable blend of introspection and extroversion, burying its soothing salves under ambient layers as coarse as 24-grit sandpaper. If that doesn't suit vinyl lovers attuned to the weirdo end of the spectrum, I don’t know what does.
