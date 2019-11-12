Hootie & the Blowfish's Imperfect Circle (Capitol Nashville)

Welcome to the era of Hootie 3.0. It’s complicated.

Imperfect Circle, the sixth studio album from the famous (legendary?) Columbia-founded pop-rock quartet, arrives more than a decade after the band’s previous LP, Looking for Lucky, and in the shadow of frontman Darius Rucker’s lengthy, and quite successful, second act as a country music star.

On paper, this is an album that could arrive with the lowest possible of stakes — after all, the band just completed a massive four-month summer tour where they sold out arenas as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of the game-changing 1994 debut Cracked Rear View, suggesting that the group has a massive draw as a purely legacy act. Plus, the band weathered their post-Cracked career (Hootie 2.0) by largely remaining true to their bar band roots, riding big hooks, pretty harmonies and Rucker’s show-stealing brusque and throaty baritone through a menagerie of post-grunge tunes that dance lightly across college rock, country, R&B, soul and pop.

And yet, Imperfect Circle is only superficially a continuation of that early 2000s trajectory. Now signed to Capitol Nashville alongside the likes of Luke Bryan and Little Big Town after being unceremoniously dropped by Atlantic a decade earlier, the shadow of Rucker’s solo radio success looms large. The new album utilizes two seasoned producers (pop-rock maestro Jeff Trott and country radio mainstay Frank Rogers) and a team of songwriters in an effort to engineer an album that balances the band’s distinctive, homegrown identity with brimming commercial ambition.

For the first third of the record, this balancing act seems like a stroke of brilliance. Opener “New Year’s Day” is a soaring rocker full of big-hearted romanticism that is Rucker’s forte. The band sounds great, with chiming guitars and timeless background vocals that are destined to stroke sincere nostalgia in the fan’s devoted following. “Miss California,” the lead single, is probably the album’s most successful marriage of classic Hootie with solo Rucker, with a snippy pop-rock vocal melody and a catchy-as-hell chorus hitched to a great Mark Bryan guitar riff. The Ed Sheeran co-write “Wildfire Love” sees the band in full Southern rock/soul mode, followed by the funky Chris Stapleton-assisted “Hold On.” All four can confidently stand tall with the band’s best work.

From there, the results are decidedly more mixed. “Turn It Up,” lukewarm in its turn toward the political, is a dramatic misstep, with lounge horns and a stilted groove that don’t do its limp message (“Now there’s no more peaceful gatherings / Take me ‘cross the aisle now baby / Let me see how y’all get down”) any favors. More brazen stabs at mimicking Rucker’s solo material (“Not Today” is a blatant rip-off of one of his biggest hits, “Alright”) wear thin. The band has always been a little paint-by-numbers lyrically, and there’s a bit of subtraction by addition on songs like “Everybody But You” and “Lonely on a Saturday Night,” otherwise fine numbers that feel dulled on both ends by the workshopped approach.

On the plus side, adding seasoned pros to the already sharp pop hook instincts of Rucker and company means each chorus is sticky, something which wasn’t always true on the band’s latter-day 2000s output. The record also actually carries itself pretty well as a whole, a couple of clunky ballads (“Why,” the closing “Change”) aside. Writing big-tent, generally joyful pop-rock tunes has always been the band’s M.O., and there’s no denying Hootie’s success in that regard.

Ultimately, though, how much stock you put in the album will depend on how invested you are in either the signature qualities of the band’s sound, or how comfortable you are with some of the generic conventions that typify modern country radio.

Or, I suppose, how much you can divorce yourself from the myriad contexts that shade your perception and, as Rucker sings late in the album’s runtime, “play that hand you’re holding and just keep rollin’.”