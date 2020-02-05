Music Review: New EP from Columbia's Modalcoda's is like an experimental highlight reel

Experimental instrumental act Modalcoda has always been a bit of an enigma, referencing anything from Can to Black Sabbath, Miles Davis to the Dog Faced Hermans, and being compared to a more aggressive and outré Talking Heads. On the Columbia band’s second record, the evocatively titled Apocalyptica Exotica, that much remains consistent.
Driven by the fraternal Keeney rhythm section of bassist Craig and drummer Kevin, the quartet — which also includes guitarist/keyboardist/sampler Gabe Madden and saxophonist Sid Tyner — has no problem locking into a tight groove. Where they go from there, though, is the magic and mystery. From the warped and smeared Bollywood samples that give melody to the throbbing “Andromeda” to the woozy guitar chords and sampled conversations in “Grey Man,” Madden adds a blend of psychedelic tension and out-jazz movement. On “Call a Cab,” where Madden locks into an organ riff alongside the Keeneys’ driving groove, Tyner takes the spotlight, peppering the song with upbeat meanderings that feel at once traditionally jazzy and aggressively post-punk.
The six-song EP doesn’t spread itself over a long duration. The longest piece, the skronky punk-funk of “Heat This,” clocks in at less than four minutes. The spacious textural exploration “Scintilla” only lasts 34 seconds. But it’s a testament to the band’s adventurous spirit that even this short detours can send the listener into disparate spaces, feeling like a full-length’s worth of ideas condensed — and finely edited — into a quarter-hour that bristles with excitement and discovery.
Indeed, where many experimentalists are content to let their ideas wander and sprawl, hoping the listener will follow along however long and winding their excursions might be, Modalcoda treats Apocalyptica Exotica more like a highlight reel. It’s hardly pop music, but the buoyant rhythms and tight compositional effort turns its out-there sounds into an inviting offering.
What: Modalcoda
Where: Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
With: Loudness War
Price: $5
More: 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com