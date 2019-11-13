Quinn Cicala, Talkin’ to Breathe (Shibby)

Find It: quinncicala.bandcamp.com

Charm and brevity can go a long way. They can cover up all sorts of flaws.

There are reasons not to enjoy Talkin’ to Breathe, the new eight-track album by Myrtle Beach singer/guitarist Quinn Cicala (who also leads the band Cicala). But most of those reasons get washed away by the pure charm of his music, and by the fact that only two of the eight songs break the three-minute mark.

The basic sound of the album is shambling, ragged acoustic-electric rock, based mostly on Cicala’s shaggy-dog vocals and acoustic guitar. If the credits are to be believed, the album was recorded in one day at drummer/guitarist Matteo DeBenedetti’s house, and it certainly has an off-the-cuff feel. Cicala’s voice wanders in and out of tune, the tempos (courtesy of DeBenedetti and bassist Chris Beninato) waver, and the songs feel like they could break down or fly off the rails at any moment.

But the thing is that none of this really works to the album’s detriment. Cicala’s flat, here-goes-nothing delivery (think Mike Cooley from Drive-By Truckers or J. Mascis from Dinosaur Jr.) is surprisingly moving.

So when the music unsteadily rises to match his quavering, emotional wail on “Talk The Talk,” you can’t help but be affected by it.

On “Larry,” an acoustic ballad that features haunting bass clarinet part by Mike Stanzilis, Jr., Cicala sings, “It don’t seem so easy now that I’m not 10 years old,” with such dejected weariness that it’s hard not to sympathize.

And when the band falls in behind him on the gentle rockers “Gdnght,” “Spell” and the album-closing “Blueness (I Got Work To Do)” they give off a modest but effective garage rock vibe, like we’re watching a new band tentatively working its way towards being great.

In fact, by the time Talkin’ to Breathe is over, the flaws have become almost as important as the music itself. It’s a similar feel to that of the early Replacements albums, when the bum notes and missed beats were just part of a bigger picture.

Take it as a reminder that, in rock ‘n’ roll, perfection is overrated.

What: Cicala

Where: Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

With: Youngest Daughter

Price: $5

More: 803-357-2889, facebook.com