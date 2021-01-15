Music Review: Gripping new album from Columbia's Fat Rat da Czar is his most self-aware

Fat Rat da Czar didn’t have to include a pair of surprising, well-chosen samples from Netflix favorites at the top of his new release to prove that he’s still with it. But I’m tickled that he did.

At the close of the opening title track comes a speech from Season Two “Arrow” villain Brother Blood. He observes that some people who go through crucibles choose to stay in them because the pain has become all they know.

At the end of “Cold Blooded,” the third of the record’s eight songs, there’s Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher from the latest season of “The Crown.” She recites a selection from the Scottish poet Charles Mackay that posits, “He who has mingled in the fray / Of duty, that the brave endure / Must have made foes.”

They’re remarkable not just for the way that they smartly emphasize the stalwart Columbia emcee’s awareness of the wider zeitgeist, but also the powerful themes they underline.

“Crucible” extends a thrilling winning streak for Fat Rat in his first few years of middle age. But more than that, it feels like a summation and punctuation on much of what those releases have been trying to say.

It works as a sequel to 2018’s “ETHX,” answering that record’s fervent and often confrontational proclamations of personal and musical values with songs that own the elusive middle ground between regret and resolve. Looping in the rapper’s other short album from the past three years, 2019’s romantically inclined “Exposed,” it closes the triptych by showing how his moments of uncompromising valor and tender thoughtfulness can coexist, and even reinforce each other.

The pacing and the rhythmic structures never push far beyond steadying boom-bap, but the sheeny, occasionally ominous synth accents and samples give the beats a decidedly modern feel. These patient and melancholy moods suit Fat Rat’s burly flow, allowing him to maximize his commanding presence while still flexing his dexterity on the mic.

The titular opener is apt table-setting, weighing vaguely drawn violence from his younger days against the kind of figure and father he wants to be now.

“I led by the blaze of the gun / Hoping that history could be redone / No dice,” he spits, looking back with wariness, but not contrition. “So I picked them up and I rolled them,” the lines proceed, “Automatic took by the scrotum.”

“Troublesome,” the record’s most strident cut, embraces the aforementioned need to make enemies — ”Respect the haters / They move more units than the fans do / Free promotion / While claiming they can’t stand you” — and makes clear that Fat Rat is in no mood to settle for less than what he deserves — ”I can’t even beg for this life / Ain’t nothing worse than this cursed-ass hopeless life / N#!gga, I’m troublesome.”

He hits his unnamed foes with scathing criticism — ”These guys / Faker than the cheese on cheese fries / Hard to shake / ‘Cause they coming back like the reprise,” he taunts on “Atone.”

But “Crucible” is most impressive when it blurs varied concerns, and showcases how much ground Fat Rat can cover in a few efficient bars.

The especially reflective “Life & Times” is a great example, particularly the opening of the second verse — ”I could never sell records like Drake / I don’t sing enough / Made a little money but a n#!gga ain’t straight / I don’t bling enough / Matter of fact, I ain’t got none / ‘Cause the place that I’m from, you can’t rock none / Or get laid face down on the concrete, in the broad day, with a shotgun.”

With his latest album, Fat Rat delves into his past to better understand his present. The results are clear-eyed and self-aware without leaching any of his trademark intensity, and prove once more that he just gets better with age.