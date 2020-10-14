Music Review: Greenville's Gláss reflects and absorbs 2020’s anxious energy on new LP

Writing about music is always, at least indirectly, a practice in writing about one’s self. What resonates most profoundly with people is individual and personal in nature.So when I say that Gláss' “Wilting in Mauve” is a near-perfect soundtrack to this anxious onset of Autumn, it probably says more about me than it does about the album.

But the Greenville trio’s haunted, nervy post-punk strikes a jarring chord. Drawing echoes of Joy Division’s dark minimalism, TV Ghost’s paranoiac garage rock and Wailin’ Storms moody post-punk Americana, Gláss uses repetition, reverb and chant-like vocal delivery to summon an atmosphere of foreboding and mystery, while sharp rhythms keep it from settling into a meditative calm. Nervousness colors every chorus, as frontman Aaron Burke conjures images of “a torturous gaze,” or a “boy float(ing) downstream” or “spirits that live in the crevasses of your joints.”

Evocative and tense, “Wilting in Mauve,” demonstrates a powerful dynamic, with the band letting loose on uptempo tracks like “My Vocation,” but largely favoring a taut restraint with dissonant chords and a steady midtempo throb as on “Ceremonial Garbs.” Seeming to draw from the darker sides of West Coast punk — a la Saccharine Trust or Christian Death — the song moves with an unflinching pulse, finding an off-kilter swing within its rigid backbeat.

Dwelling in shadowy tones and jittery rhythms is a post-punk trope that makes Gláss feel familiar and perhaps the band’s well-trod influences won’t excite novelty seekers. But the degree to which the band owns its sound here is impressive.

It’s often said that bad times make for great art, and with its third album, Gláss supports that notion.As days of isolation have stretched to months, and a parade of increasingly bleak current events has flooded the newsfeed, Gláss' more atmospheric approach seems to mirror the lingering anxiety of being alive in 2020. The band’s more intense tracks offer a welcome catharsis from the steady, thrumming dread they cast in relief.

To these ears, “Wilting in Mauve” both reflects and absorbs some of this year’s anxious energy. I imagine I’m not the only one in need of such a balm.