Goldenhostage, Learning for the quiet merge (self-released)
Find It: goldenhostage.bandcamp.com
“Time is short for all of us. We’re like the grass as we spring up and, like the grass, we’re mowed down.”
The uncredited spoken word sample that opens “DAYS LIKE A SHADOW,” the first track on Goldenhostage’s debut full-length release, foreshadows the album’s sine wave arc, as textural synthesized bliss ebbs and flows across the album’s trance-inducing 46 minutes.
Adam Drawdy doesn’t stray far from the warped electronic formula of his Baggage Klaim moniker on his latest project, with pitch-shifted samples and disorienting beats strewn throughout Learning for the quiet merge. As Goldenhostage, though, he leaves behind much of the computerized brutalism of the former, using warm synths and rounded drum tones to create what could be the soundtrack to a hallucinogenic spacewalk.
Flashes of human presence provide some of the most rewarding points within Learning’s dense electronic landscape. The vocal sample chorus to “Co-NAVIGATOR” is modulated beyond comprehension, yet it’s a touchstone that Drawdy builds upon with oceanic piano and dots with metallic bells and rattles, like a chopped and screwed “Pet Sounds.” The crescendos of “4AM&DOSING” continue the voice manipulation trend, as the melody slides in and out of key with the grace of a blues belter singing in the cracks.
“THEN IT CRUSHED ME LIKE A WAVE” is a fitting closing track, summarizing Learning’s appealing approach with a reversed piano intro that sounds as if an otherworldly orchestra is warming up in their pit, giving way to waves of soft synth and warm cymbals that anchor the song as bright melodies lilt through their wake.
Learning’s immersive quality is both a benefit and a drawback, as the tidal nature of the record prevents any of the songs from reaching a memorable fever pitch. Yet, what the album lacks in watershed moments, it more than makes up for in dynamic ambiance.
What: Goldenhostage
Where: Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar), 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
When: Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.
With: New Injuries, Shearling, Expugnantis
More: 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com