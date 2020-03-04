Music Review: Flat vocals ding funky tunes on new LP from Columbia's Eight Track Parade

Give Eight Track Parade credit for ambition. With its second album, Babylon Gold, the Columbia octet transcends its ’70s smooth-rock and soul-jazz inspirations with a set of original tunes that slink, swagger and pump up the funk. Amid the elastic weave of surging horns, cascading keyboards and coiling guitars, half the album’s songs smoke straight across home plate.

Tommy Embrich’s tumbling percussion entwines with restless seesawing horns on the majestic and mysterious title track. As Chance Glass’s and Stephen Rebl’s guitars dart through the rolling cloud layer of horns, an insistent groove similar to Sun Ra’s “Saturn” builds.

Then the swaggering “The World Starts to Swing” segues into its first verse, and the wheels come off. Keyboardist Stephen Stokes’ singing isn’t bad, but his agitated everyman vocals seem better-suited to Americana, while ETP’s snaking grooves demand grit and R&B belting. Among David Reddy’s panther-prowling bass and Glass’s and Rebl’s pin-wheeling solos, Stokes seems reedy and weedy.

The instrumentals are superb throughout. “Drift” crafts an unsettling tone poem from rumbling keyboards, loopy UFO sound effects and chiming drums. “Big Booty” slinks through a thicket of whiplash bass and a grimy electro-funk pulse escaped from David Bowie’s “Fame.” On “Before the Gates of Babylon,” rattling zither-like guitars part like a spangled curtain to reveal a galloping reprise of “Babylon Gold.”

But between these high points are solid funk-pop tunes sunk by singing that lacks punch. Only lead single “The Flame” shines through. The vocals, unremarkable on the verses, dovetail into a swarming hive of Electric Light Orchestra-style harmonies. Then, a scorching psych guitar mimics the weird, crystalline tone of Ernie Isley’s solo on the Isley Brothers’ “That Lady.”

Like the best of Babylon Gold, it’s strange, somewhat familiar and surprisingly beautiful.

What: Eight Track Parade

Where: Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St.

When: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m.

With: Henry Luther and the Blackouts, Carter Lybrand

Price: Free

More: 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com