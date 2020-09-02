Music Review: Debut LP from Dead Swells succeeds with loose grooves, tightly wound lyrics

What is a dead swell — the place where a perfect wave goes to die? Surf City submerged in the Sargasso Sea? Whatever the answer, Dead Swells is the perfect moniker for Paul Nederostek’s band and its self-titled debut album, a conflicted collection where yearning for a good time butts heads with a growing sense of unease.

Nederostek, who started Dead Swells as a five-piece in Columbia before decamping for Charleston, sings and plays everything on the album except drums. This gives the collection’s smoothly groovy psychedelic tunes a hemmed-in quality.

On “SUMMERNAKEDHEAT,” crab-walking bass and springy funk keyboards counter Nederostek’s wistful falsetto as he sets up the album’s theme: Embrace the sensuous joy of the moment now because everything will fall apart later.

“How long can we feel this way?” Nederostek sings with yearning on the shimmering New Wave dance track “MLD.” His question goes unanswered, as flying saucer synthesizers swoop down, turning the tune into some fun-yet-creepy spawn of Hall & Oates and Devo.

Nederostek croons about love on the louche and jazzy “Always Thinking Bout It,” but a closer listen reveals obsession and anxiety — “Where were you last night? / Why can’t you act right?”

Speaking of obsession, Nederostek makes it clear that he “really really really really” wants his true love amid a sinister smattering of muted horror movie sound effects on the warped Brit pop ditty “Flow.”

The confident and smoothly sung “Out of the Window,” the most soulfully melodic offering on the album, is also focused on possessiveness and anxiety, aptly summing up the record’s vibe and its appeal.

“Always Thinking of you, everything you do,” Nederostek sings on the deceptively sunny tune, which evokes both a lazy, hazy day at the beach, and the coiling dark undercurrents just offshore.