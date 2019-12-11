Les Merry Chevaliers, Punque Vivant (self-released)

Find it: facebook.com/pg/LesMerryChevaliers

Performing under faux-French pseudonyms, with DIY costumes evoking the 18th century aristocracy — powdered wigs and ruffled blouses included — Les Merry Chevaliers have held close to a rule they shared with Free Times back in 2017: “There should be a spirit of fun in the songs.”

With their sophomore release, Punque Vivant, the band revels in clever and catchy songwriting that digs into the Francophile schtick on tracks like “Sex Sommelier,” where frontman Luc Fromage declares, “I ain’t no young grape, baby, no beaujolais / I’m an old, fine, funky cabernet.” But on tracks like, “My Butt Is Ringing (Is It You?)” the jokes rely less on French-culture puns and more on wordplay, a la “My butt’s already cracked, don’t break my heart.”

But jokes only go so far. That Les Merry Chevaliers back them up with buoyant pop arrangements ranging from buzzsaw pop-punk to jangly college rock is what makes the six-song EP hold up on repeated listening. Whether it’s the Offspring-y blitz of “Faster Than the Speed of Sexy” or “I Ruined Coitus For You”’s mix of sardonic college rock shuffle and classic rock guitar melody, the band carries it with aplomb, moving easily between styles.

In that sense, Les Merry Chevaliers evoke a lasting subset of indie rock hooligans from The Dead Milkmen to They Might Be Giants, whose pop smarts and stylistic chops are delivered with an irreverent and unabashed sense of humor. On Punque Vivant, the band’s je ne sais quoi — that “spirit of fun” — permeates.

What: Les Merry Chevaliers

Where: The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

With: Dead Regions, Say Femme

Price: $8 ($5 advance)

More: 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com