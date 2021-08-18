Music Review: Columbia’s George Fetner and the Strays play Dead

While the idea of a live record from the jam-friendly George Fetner and the Strays always seemed somewhat inevitable given their first-rate chops and performance excellence, “Merry Run Around” is a different, taller order.

Rather than merely documenting the funky, rootsy, horn-heavy improvisatory rock band’s usual tunes in front of a live audience, this album is instead taken from a live studio set recorded for last year’s live-streamed-due-to-COVID version of Jerryfest, the long-running annual Five Points festival that celebrates the work of late Grateful Dead guitarist/bandleader/deity Jerry Garcia. As such, it’s both not-quite-live and a covers record to boot.

Despite the challenge of embodying another, different improvisatory group and dealing with the sterility of a live studio performance, it’s still a task uniquely suited to Fetner and company. The group initially formed for a one-off performance at Jerryfest 2013, so they were quite literally born out of both a love for this material and their ability to take a seasoned approach to it.

And while they could never be quite as loose or as trippy as a typical Grateful Dead or Jerry Garcia band outing, the Strays instead lean into their strengths, making these tunes alternatively more funky, more rocking, or more soulful as their impulses dictate.

Opener “Touch of Grey” reaches new propulsive heights with the crisp guitar attack of Fetner and Anthony Charles. “That’s What Love Will Do to You” feels more like something genuinely out of Stax Records. And “Viola Lee Blues” gets a more suitably brawny and bluesier reading than the ambling trips of the Dead tend to deliver. Meanwhile, the folkier and bluegrassy intonations of Garcia and Weir disappear, simply because it’s not in the Strays’ wheelhouse.

The end goal, it always seems, is to tickle the pleasure buds of Deadheads while smoothing out some of the rougher edges and simply doing what the band is good at. And while you might quibble with that approach, there’s no denying that it packs a powerful punch.

Take their rendition of “They Love Each Other,” which is where the album draws its name. After establishing the song’s familiar groove, a stone-cold saxophone solo pulls the tune into its middle improv section, where Moses Andrews’ organ takes the audience to church before handing things off to Fetner for another lengthy six-string workout and then pulling things all back in again for a swoonful conclusion. It’s both utterly unlike anything you would ever hear at a Dead concert and yet wonderfully, soothingly familiar to fans and newcomers alike. KYLE PETERSEN

George Fetner and the Strays

