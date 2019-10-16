Dead Spring, Being Kind on Purpose (self-released)

Find it: deadspringsc.bandcamp.com

It’s fitting that Dead Spring opens its first studio release with “Fake,” a driving indie rock meditation on nostalgia. Singer/guitarist Alec Edelson howls in the first verse, “Will you taste familiarity / Will you run towards a new and brighter day?” In the second, he echoes the sentiment, singing, “Do you still remember 17? / Will you face the nostalgic memories?”

Indeed, throughout the Being Kind on Purpose EP, the quartet of Edelson, bassist Harry Braswell, guitarist Evan Stallings and drummer Will Ashley never run from nostalgia as they aim to put their own stamp on vintage indie rock. Here, the revivalist nods of peers like Late Bloomer, who fuse gritty roots-rock with fuzz-blasted slacker rock, merge with classic rock guitar heroics and grunge-era dynamics for a sound that feels vintage without feeling rehashed.

But for all the pop-rooted song structures and indie dynamics, a heavier undercurrent is what makes the EP stand out. Take, for instance, Edelson’s harsh screams against a bouncing rhythm section on “Out for the Count;” the rhythm is as catchy as anything in Superchunk’s catalog, but Edelson’s howls shift from alt-rock melodicism to post-hardcore histrionics.

Production from heavy rock veteran Phillip Cope gives these dynamic songs the low-end punch they need to showcase their power without saturating the mix. The EP manages to clearly capture a live energy in which the band bristles as its charges through its tightly wound riffs.

As nostalgic as the collection can seem at first blush, Dead Spring proves, with powerful dynamics and urgent performances, that there’s plenty of fresh energy to be found in such well-worn influences.

What: Dead Spring

Where: New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

With: Harry & the Hootenannies (headlining), Les Merry Chevaliers, Asalom the Gypsy

Price: $8

More: 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com