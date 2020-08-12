Music Review: Columbia rock band Ort grows as a duo on second album

Three years after its self-titled debut, multi-instrumentalist Austin Larrimore’s sludgy math-rock outfit Ort returns, now as a duo with guitarist Alec Edelson.

Where 2017’s self-titled set a template for bristling, energetic riffs surging across nimble percussion, the duo’s recent follow-up, Imagine: Being An Animal, adds a sense of dynamism and irreverence that can only come from the interactions between two players.

Edelson has previously explored thrash-metal with Axattack, grungy indie rock with Dead Spring and spacious soundscapes with St. Jupiter, and fuses them all here. From the ringing, open melodies of “Rhino Dragon” to the power-chord churn of “Carrot Squirrel” and the chugging surge of “Living Burger,” elements of the guitarist’s past work add new shades to Ort’s palette. But the driver here is Larrimore, whose suddenly dynamic and casually nuanced percussion gives these songs a sturdy foundation while making space for frequent lunges into math-metal frenzy.

For all its shifts in time and tone, though, Imagine never feels labyrinthine or overly complex. It feels more like an animated conversation between Larrimore and Edelson.

The piano-driven opener “O Vulture,” then, is an outlier. Here, Larrimore takes the stage solo with a tense, if brief, piece of staccato key strikes and ominous overtones. When Edelson joins in on “Rhino Dragon,” Ort makes its true presence felt with a buoyant melody that crashes into distorted chords. When the duo shouts an enthusiastic “Whoo!” two minutes into the track, it feels like a realization. And that sense of playfulness and excitement echoes through the remainder of the album’s 25-minute runtime.

As the duo states, minimally, on its Bandcamp page: “Ort exists.” With Imagine, they let the music announce themselves on its own. And what an entrance it is.