Music Review: Columbia pop-punk act Aim High gets by with friends, The Transonics go '80s

“This record is extraordinarily impeccable, and you all are simply not ready.”

These words, declared by Charlie Sheen (“Yes,” he points out, “THE Charlie Sheen”) describe and open “Local Band Forever,” the debut full-length from the emo-leaning pop-punk upstarts in Aim High. Sheen’s intro is apt foreshadowing for the audacious album that follows.

The record is both overwhelmed and hypercharged by its voluminous collection of guests. Each of the 12 songs features members from at least one similarly sounding, largely more established touring act.

Lindsay Lohan, Soulja Boy and “Chappelle’s Show” alum Donnell Rawlings join Sheen in contributing glowing, seemingly Cameo-ed endorsements, the latter riffing on the uniqueness of singer Calebjustcaleb as a Black man fronting a pop-punk band.

The resulting chaos is impassioned and gripping, with various talented punk voices flitting in and out, and Aim High’s instrumentalists ping-ponging between sleek propulsion and brutal breakdowns with practiced ease.

But sacrifices were made to muster this onslaught.

Where Aim High’s two 2020 EPs showcased Calebjustcaleb’s own thrilling versatility, as he shifted from smooth emoting to guttural growls, “Local Band Forever” makes him one voice among many. It keeps him from having as visceral an impact, and strips these songs of the raw, personal feel that Aim High previously showcased.

Still, the record makes good use of its multitudes. Potent phrases get repeated with different tenors and cadences, or reinforced in raucous group choruses.

Four Year Strong’s Dan O’Connor and Calebjustcaleb circle and goad each other amid the brisk cavalcade of the opening “$EZCORE$,” making the searing declaration, “F#!k your opinion / Nobody asked for it anyways,” read as both battle cry and self-reflective indictment. Adding the beautifully smirking croon of Glimmers’ Maggie Schneider to “Clear & Concise” keeps the brisk acoustic aside from becoming just another emo ballad putting down a girl who left; here, refreshingly, fingers get pointed both ways.

The overall effect of this crowded cast is to position Calebjustcaleb like Loki in his recent Disney+ adventure, confronting variants of himself from other corners of the multiverse. The singers feel similarly, but not quite the same, embodying the communal catharses that make punk shows so compelling.

And while that makes “Local Band Forever” function oddly as a proper introduction to Aim High, it remains an impressive feat. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Aim High

Aug. 14. 8:30 p.m. $10. With Villanova (headlining). The Main Course. 1624 Main St. maincoursesc.com.

Columbia sextet The Transonics do not make music to be broken down, analyzed or examined for deeper meaning.

You’re not going to find the meaning of life on their new EP, “Tides.” What you will find, however, is 100% ear candy, especially if you love ‘80s college rock. Across six tracks, the band effortlessly hearkens back to early-‘80s delights like The Motels, The Swimming Pool Qs and even The B-52s (when Fred Schneider wasn’t singing).

“Orange Sunshine” is an absolutely irresistible ode to just spending time out in the sun. When singers Patti Davis and Lisa Thiem harmonize on the line “Run child run, into the orange sunshine,” and a spidery, Cure-esque guitar lick ascends into the heavens, it’s hard not to get caught up in this blissful piece of near-perfect guitar pop. It’s one of the best songs released by a Columbia band this year.

The rest of the “Tides” doesn’t come up to that standard, but it sure does try. The title track kicks things off with an ominous, icy synth riff and a powerfully sinister vocal by Davis, followed by the angular, New Wave-y “When You Were Mine,” which lets Davis and Thiem’s harmony vocals shine, especially on the explosive chorus.

Next up is the weakest, and most concrete, song on the EP. “Tequila” is about drinking too much tequila, and that’s pretty much it. It’s a little too silly to mesh with the rest of the EP, particularly when it rhymes “margarita” with “senorita,” but it probably goes over big when the band plays it at a bar.

Luckily, “Orange Sunshine” brings things back into focus right after that, and the final two songs, the surf rock bullet “Getcha” and the stripped-down, moody ballad “Midnight” close things out in fine form.

Don’t look too hard for lyrical depth here. Lines like, “Midnight, underneath the starlight” are about as deep as The Transonics get. But in terms of pure sound, “Tides” is a throwback winner, an endlessly melodic, tightly performed collection that succeeds on its own modest terms. VINCENT HARRIS

The Transonics

Aug. 14. 7 p.m. $8. With Bad Stars. Curiosity Coffee Bar. 2327 Main St. curiositycoffeebar.com.