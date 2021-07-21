Music Review: Columbia instrumental albums spanning heavy rock and adventurous folk

If FireNest’s self-titled debut does nothing else, it stands as a potent offering to the Almighty Riff.

Given the trio’s collective background in a bevy of local heavy rock favorites, their reverence for the riff should come as no surprise. Drummer Keith Smyly played in Heathen Bastard and Sheldon, while bassist Travis Nicholson honed his skills in GRÜZER and Throttlerod, and guitarist Seth Hydrick did time in American Gladiator.

What is remarkable, however, is the fluidity with which the instrumental trio embraces dynamics, without losing the central groove, and without relying on a vocalist to structure the songs.

Citing influences across a spectrum of stoner rock, sludge and doom metal, FireNest works between these closely related genres to arrive at a heavy mixture that feels familiar while still charting new paths.

After setting up bombast with a series of colossal chords, the opening “Ten of Swords” quickly veers into more spacious territory, drifting guitar melody across a spartan psychedelic expanse before an ascending riff sets the stage for the low end to rumble into the song’s second half. When the riff foretold by the song’s intro finally drops, it hits harder for the slow, deliberate build up that preceded it.

And while most of “FireNest” settles into a hard-rocking groove, akin to stoner acts like Kyuss or Karma to Burn, the spaces between the grooves showcase the band’s versatility.

“Despair to Spare” turns a chiming, almost post-rock vamp into a driving headbanger with no sudden lunges. “Alva Mountain” settles into a blues-sludge riff — one that would feel natural coming from New Orleans sludge icons Eyehategod or Acid Bath — modulating the arrangement to keep the riff interesting, while letting its repetition become a hypnotic throb until the song’s final minute kicks into a brisk desert rock pulse.

Where many instrumental acts aim for cinematic soundscapes or meandering jams, FireNest stays rooted to concise song structure, letting the riffs do the heavy lifting. The band could add a singer, without having to change much about their approach.

But it’s yet another testament to the Almighty Riff that vocals never feel absent on FireNest’s debut. They’re unnecessary. BRYAN C. REED

FireNest

July 24. 8 p.m. $6. With lowercase gods (headlining), Shun. artbasc.com.

Multi-instrumentalist Sean Thomson (The Post-Timey String Band, The Restoration) is one of the more distinctive players in the Columbia music scene.

His clear passion is for pre-war folk styles, but he doesn’t fit comfortably in the hidebound traditionalist camp thanks to his rebellious panache and love of noise. Nor does he fit in the esoteric American Primitive movement given how much he loves to pick simple rags or choogle along gleefully in the pocket. His solo records have a murky DIY quality and veer from old blues numbers to quiet melodic reveries to jaunty romps to instrumental takes on his many collaborator’s tunes.

His latest, billed as a duets album with the mysterious Bolt Stearns, a grainy, figmenty figure who seems to embody Thomson’s raw and rambunctious approach to instrumentation, works as a distillation of the most potent impulses in his previous solo work.

The six songs, which Thomson indicates are molded after the famous Doc Watson and David Grisman collaborations, chart a familiar path. The opening “Devil’s Dream” establishes the ambling template to follow, with the two instruments trading off lead and rhythm duties on the Rev. Gary Davis tune with a lo-fi edge and affable front-porch vibe.

From there, strum-along old-timey party jams like “Ethan Loggins” (named in part in honor of former local musician Ethan Fogus) and “Curiosity Rag” (named after the coffeeshop) break up distinctive re-imaginings of familiar melodies that are the clear highlights.

First is a lounge-y take on The Post-Timey String Band’s “River,” with Kelley McLachlan’s aching vocal melody carefully rendered on mandolin as the song builds to its cathartic, near-Southern rock denouement. Another highlight is “Wayfaring Gypsy,” another surprising adaptation that sees the traditional folk melody lightly traipsing into gypsy jazz groove in a way that feels indelibly true to the song’s hootenanny spirit.

Somewhat fittingly, the final grainy closing number, “Tar VS. Mando (demo),” lets a bit of fuzz in as the two instruments battle for primacy in the closing moments of a project that might have been meant as an experiment, but ultimately serves as a testament to Thomson’s singularly ragged and true aesthetic. KYLE PETERSEN