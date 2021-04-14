Music Review: Columbia folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt gets darker, stays catchy on new LP

The veteran Columbia duo Prettier Than Matt is known for sunny, catchy acoustic pop. It’s their thing.

And that’s why its new album “Colors” is such a surprise. There’s not too much brightness going on, even if the basic acoustic elements are still in place.

Per the press release, it was made during an emotional time for the duo. Jessica Skinner got engaged to her longtime boyfriend the same week that Jeff Pitts’ mother died, and both of those events shaped “Colors” into the melancholy gem that it is.

You don’t need to know any of the actual circumstances to feel the sadness, uncertainty and fragile hope in these songs.

The first words you hear on the album, from “Flower In The Sidewalk,” are “All alone in a great big world,” and as Skinner’s nakedly emotional vocal nestles in between acoustic guitar and mandolin, it becomes clear that “Colors” is going to be a darker affair than anything Prettier Than Matt has done before.

The music is still melodic, laid-back and (mostly) acoustic, but Pitts and Skinner’s writing is caught up in waves of heavy emotion. Fragmented imagery is everywhere on the album. Lines like “Long day, closed doors / Pacing the floor” (from the lilting, violin-driven “She Knows The Way”) or “Too far gone / Heart of stone” (from the stark, atmospheric “Retrograde”) may not tell a literal story, but they speak volumes.

Indeed, even when Prettier Than Matt rocks out a little, it’s with bitterness rather than release.

Buried midway through the album is the electric-guitar driven “Small Town Famous,” a withering poison-pen letter to a musician for whom Skinner (presumably singing autobiographically) has “been out to every show / From the hole-in-the-walls to the main stage festivals.” She hurls all sorts of insults at this mystery musician, calling him or her “jaded” and “crass” before pronouncing them, “small town famous / Cheap talk over red, red wine.”

Let the guessing game begin.

But while the lyrical thrust of the album is sadness, confusion and (occasionally) anger, the music is the catchiest that the duo has yet made. Every chorus on the album is a winner, and the band brings a bit more modern country twang into the musical mix than they have before.

Though “Colors” is certainly an introspective, enjoyable enough album, it’s not without flaws. Prettier Than Matt has always split lead vocals between Skinner and Pitts, but the fact is that his flat, unaffected voice just isn’t a match for her polished but emotional power. As crucial as splitting the responsibilities might be to the band’s approach, it would be better served with Skinner out front at all times.

Prettier Than Matt

April 15. 7 p.m. The British Bulldog Pub. 1220 Bower Pkwy. thebritishbulldogpub.com.