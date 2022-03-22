Music greats James Taylor, Vince Gill announce shows in Columbia

Two of music’s greats are coming to Columbia for separate shows in the coming months.

Legendary folk rocker and songwriter James Taylor is coming to Colonial Life Arena on June 21, with the show headlined by his touring group James Taylor & His All-Star Band. The 74-year-old artist found prominence in the ‘70s behind hits like “Fire and Rain” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Then on July 7, longtime country star Vince Gill is playing at Columbia’s Township Auditorium. The 64-year-old has won the most Grammy Awards out of any male country musician and is best known for songs that defined the late ‘80s and ‘90s of the genre like “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.”

Before that, Gill was best known as the frontman for Pure Prairie League in the ‘70s and has recently been a member of the Eagles, after band member Glenn Frey died.

Joining Gill on the tour is Wendy Moten, who has toured with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. She is also known for her runner-up finish on Season 21 of “The Voice” competition TV show.

Both Gill and Taylor have remained active in the late stages of their career. Taylor released his album “American Standard” in 2020, while Gill released “Okie” in 2019.

Tickets for Taylor’s concert go on sale at coloniallifearena.com on March 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Gill’s July show are available on March 23 at 10 a.m. at thetownship.org.