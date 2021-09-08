Music festival on Eastover farm keeps things simple, local and lively for year one

Tangledwood Meadows is a 13-acre farm in Eastover. One day, its owner Lydia Catherine, hopes to board horses there. For now, Catherine will be content to host TangleFest this Saturday, one of the most laid-back music festivals you’re likely to encounter.

There are eight bands scheduled to play, including the headlining rowdy roots-rockers Say Brother, the string-band thumpers Yes Ma’am, acoustic singer-songwriters Lindsay Emmons and Jody Jackson, and chamber-precise bluegrass band Boomtown Trio.

There’s camping on site, it’s BYOB, and according to the festival site, when you get there, just “tell the dudes at the gate that you’re camping, and they will direct you as soon as you come into the fest.”

That’s the level of good-natured, low-key fun that Catherine is aiming for. She’s hoping to emulate another laid-back, Americana-based event.

“My whole plan for the fest was that I was going to try and create something similar to Birdfest in Pinewood,” Catherine said, referring to the similarly laid-back and grassroots festival that has taken place for years (though not since 2019).

“My family used to play at that. It started out as a party, an invite-only thing, and it started growing and became something you didn’t have to have an invite for. It was really the only kind of Americana music event that was happening in the Columbia area, and I’m trying to make an event that is similar to that.”

Catherine explained that her formula for TangleFest was a simple one.

“We have just put together a slew of Americana bands and some Southern rock ‘n’ roll kind of things,” she offered. “We’re just going to put up a stage and offer camping and I’ve got a food truck coming out, it’s just going to be more of a party environment instead of a full-on festival.”

The event snowballed as Catherine planned it. Her initial idea was for a small gathering, but the response she got took on a life of its own.

“This has kind of been crowdsourced,” she said. “I put out feelers on Instagram and Facebook asking, ‘What if I put on a show at my farm?’ And a bunch of people would respond. I got a bunch of different band recommendations. A bunch of people suggested Yes Ma’am, and Tripp (LaFrance) of Say Brother, has been a catalyst in making me go full force on this thing.

“He said, ‘Let’s just do it! Don’t ease into it, Just make it a full on thing and we’ll wing it and figure it out as we go!’ And I said, ‘OK, we’ll have y’all headline and essentially anchor this event.’”

Before she knew it, Catherine had a full slate of bands and a staff of volunteers ready to make TangleFest happen.

“They all just came out of the woodwork,” she remarked. “I haven’t had to do too much seeking out of people. I just started out with, ‘Where are we going to put everything and how much is it going to cost?’ We’ve got volunteers, we’ve got our own security, there’s plenty of space for people to pitch a tent, and it all essentially fell into place.”

Luckily, Catherine and her friends and family actually do have some experience with big events, musical and otherwise.

“I have been involved with festivals and big events like weddings and shows for a really long time,” she says. “I’ve grown up in it. I felt like taking on this endeavor, I was really going to be learning a lot, but I didn’t think that it was something I was gonna be overwhelmed with. Some of our friends do live lighting and sound, my dad has been involved with bluegrass festivals, he knows a lot about how to set this kind of thing up and really get it sounding good, so he’s helping us out with a stage. it’s been fun and a learning curve, but it wasn’t as overwhelming as it should’ve been.”

It’s a modest festival with modest goals.

“My plan now is to see if I can break even on this,” Catherine said with a laugh. “I’m just trying to create an event that all of my friends could come to and have a really good casual, fun time. It’s already a success for me. I’m already 90 percent sure I’m going to do this next year.”

TangleFest

Sept. 11. Gates open at noon. With Say Brother, Yes Ma’am, Lindsay Emmons, Jody Jackson, Joseph Hunter Duncan, Hiram, The Well Drinkers, AP Rogers, Boomtown Trio. $20-$30. Tanglewood Meadows. 1325 Piney Branch Rd., Eastover. yeehawtanglefest.com.