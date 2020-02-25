Music camp Girls Rock Columbia replaces executive director with four year-round staffers

Girls Rock Columbia is shaking up its leadership structure.

For five years, the annual summer camp that seeks to, in the mold of other similarly named organizations in other cities, “empower girls, trans and gender non-conforming youth through music education and activities that foster self-respect, leadership skills, creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration,” has been led by just an executive director.

But with the August 2019 departure of Jess Oliver, Girls Rock decided to dissolve the position, replacing it with four new staff members, who will work part-time year-round.

Sam Edwards, who ran for a South Carolina state representative seat in 2018 and is a long-time volunteer with Girls Rock (helping, per a release, “as an instrument instructor, workshop leader, gear mover, promoter, videographer/photographer/designer, and GRC organizer”) will take over the new top job of “director of operations.” She will be joined by Brielle Hayes Howard (gear and merchandise coordinator), Kay Hayes (communications coordinator) and Sylvia Feghali (volunteer coordinator).

“Fall is kind of always a quiet time for us because it’s after camp season,” Girls Rock board president Erica Thomas tells Free Times of the decision-making process after Oliver departed. “So we decided to just kind of take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working, and we decided that the best thing to do was the create several part-time positions instead of just one person being in charge of everything, just trying to spread it out.”

Girls Rock will maintain the same staff budget, Thomas explains, with the former executive director salary broken up to pay for the new positions.

“I think that Sam having run a political campaign will definitely help us raise money on the fundraising side,” she adds when asked about the finances.

Thomas hopes the new structure will foster greater accountability.

“We rely heavily on our volunteers for a lot of things, and we were just noticing that maybe everyone wasn’t always following through,” she offers. “So we felt like having staff on some of this stuff would really help.”

Thomas also believes it will help make camp go smoother when there are more people empowered to take the lead on things.

“There’s only one point person for 60 campers, and then 30-plus volunteers,” she says. “So having a volunteer coordinator and other volunteers that are working under that just to kind of spread the wealth a little bit so one person isn’t spread so thin.”

Per a statement in Girls Rock’s press release, Oliver is excited for what the new team can accomplish.

“Having a mix of founding members, returning volunteers, and brand new folks on staff is an amazing way to ensure that the organization is able to continue serving our city's youth the way Girls Rock Columbia has for eight years while bringing in new voices and perspectives,” she is quoted. “I'm looking forward to volunteering this year knowing that there's a thoughtful and dedicated group with big hearts steering the ship.”

Thomas notes that Edwards, who will make her public debut as director at Girls Rock’s annual Rock Roulette showcase and fundraiser on May 9 at New Brookland Tavern, is just getting started with her team, so it remains to be seen what new ideas they might bring to the table. But it’s clear from the release that Edwards is ready to get started.

“The Girls Rock Columbia community has transformed my life in all of the ways that rock camp is empowering and transformative for the youth we serve,” the new director is quoted. “I’m so excited to be a part of securing and growing the future of this organization because I know our campers are already transforming our world.”