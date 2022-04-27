More than a decade after leaving Columbia, Toro y Moi is reaching new heights in pop world

For most musicians, the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent two-years’ plus damper on touring was a sucker punch, drawing from both the lifeblood of the music and the business model that sustained them.

For Columbia native and long-time Berkeley resident Chaz Bear (nee Chaz Bundick) of Toro y Moi, it was a blessing of sorts. By nature a studio rat with a natural affinity for collaborations and remixes, as well as a successful visual artist and designer, Bear had already intentionally slowed down his touring schedule to bring more of a work-life balance to his busy existence as an indie rock lifer.

“It's been great,” he said in an interview with Free Times. “The road has always been a little hard. There's enough proof out there to show that it's a bit unhealthy to be out there all the time. And it was never my intention to do that, it's just been where I was in my career, trying to stay financially stable.”

In the meantime, his 2019 album Outer Peace continued to do big streaming numbers while Bear did remixes for the likes of Haim and Caroline Palochek and hooked up with Australian electronic producer Flume for their smash hit collaboration “The Difference.” That song has over 100 million streams, a true pop hit after a decade of indie rock tastemaking.

Despite an almost quantum leap forward in the pop world (these collaborations come on the heels of a few Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott features), Bear seemed relatively sanguine about his success and place in the larger music world.

“There’s definitely some luck involved, but there's (also) some diligence and work that goes in to it,” Bear said of his recent successes. “I try to do what I do within pop music, not necessarily change what I do. I make stuff in my own lane and (find) a voice in it.”

He noted that his current position in the pop world, like his initial rise in the indie world a decade earlier, has a lot to do with where internet culture happens to be.

Back in 2009, early featured spots on blogs like Gorilla vs. Bear and the music website Pitchfork were instrumental in launching Toro y Moi nationwide. Now, Bear seems to be in a position to take advantage of the collapsing genre and indie versus pop boundaries of the streaming world.

As always, though, Bear very much charts his own path.

New fans expecting something akin the majestic electropop of “The Difference” or even the dancey Out Peace might be thrown a bit of a curveball by “MAHAL,”, a forthcoming new record which blends some of the groove-centric nature of the last record with the guitar-centric psych-pop of 2016’s What For?

Bear says he’s been crafting this record for the last five years, pulling in a host of sympathetic collaborators, from Sofie Royer and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Neilson to Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo and the Mattson 2, all of whom share a similar affinity for updating the sounds of 60s and 70s with a modern approach.

That sentiment comes through in spades with many of the advance singles, including the funky groove of “The Loop,” a song which brings more guitar haze to the similarly spirited “Freelancer” off of Outer Peace.

Bear believed this record to be fundamentally a rock record, if one informed by his distinct aesthetic sensibilities and eclecticism.

“For a psych rock record, it’s definitely on the Beatles side of the spectrum,” he said. “I really just wanted to make another record without electronics and just paint a timeless picture for everyone.”

Toro y Moi plays at The Senate on May 1 with local indie rock outfit Melon In opening.