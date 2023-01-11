Midlands country-rocker D.B. Bryant dies at 62

D.B. Bryant always left people wanting more.
Across decades of playing South Carolina bars, massive music festivals and nationwide motorcycle rallies, the Winnsboro native born John David Bryant displayed a rare musicianship and magnetism that couldn’t help but make fans out of honky-tonkers, bikers, talent bookers and fellow musicians.
His hard-charging, Southern-fried tunes were cut with his smooth and soulful vocals, making him a favorite opener for genre legends like .38 Special and Lynyrd Skynyrd. That instant fan effect started in the ‘90s when he played the Bishopville bar of the couple who eventually became the band’s management: Johnnie and Laura Logan.
“Some friends of mine saw DB and his brother play down at the beach. He kept telling me how great they were,” Logan said of the way he met Bryant. “Well, Bishopville’s a small town so I said ‘if these guys are as good as you say they are, they aren’t going to want to play my bar…They showed up and it just completely blew everybody in my bar away.”
Logan said he was such a massive hit in his bar that crowds would drink the place nearly dry.
“Every time they would play, I couldn’t grease people up and get anybody else in there,” he shared. “One time they played my place and I had like three melonballs left in the whole bar.”
It wasn’t just the Logans. Along with his brother and the rest of the band, he played Milwaukee’s Summerfest – the self-described world’s largest music festival – for many years all off the strength of blowing away the festival’s booker at Daytona Beach’s Bike Week.
Allen told the Free Times that that festival’s head of talent caught the band for three straight nights at a bar in that Florida town, believing that the trio would show cracks in their incredibly locked-in and tight stageshow. When none appeared, he left his card on the merch table, striking up a decade of appearances at that fest.
Whether playing their original, charged-up country tunes or massive covers of twangy standards like “Whipping Post,” Bryant showcased an unreal musicianship and a supernaturally plugged in connection to his bandmates.
Live recordings of his opening sets for acts like Big & Rich and Hank Williams Jr. showcase his massive chops. In the year before his death, Bryant was planning to launch a Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute act, and one listen to his band’s material is enough to convince anyone that he could have done the notoriously gifted blues guitarist justice.
Bryant died on December 21 at the age of 62. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years Tina Bryant, a daughter and two grandchildren.