Maxwell brings 'R&B for grownups' to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena on March 9

From the beginning, R&B superstar Maxwell was clearly different.

He was blessed with an astounding vocal talent, one that lends not only favorable but eminently reasonable comparisons to giants of the genre like Marvin Gaye and Prince. And so Maxwell was lumped into the burgeoning neo-soul movement at the start of his career in part because of his embrace of older, more organic sounds and his creative independence.

But whereas his contemporaries like Erkyah Badu and D’Angelo were each plotting their own idiosyncratic approaches that were just as often in dialogue with alternative hip-hop trends as they were with traditional Black music, Maxwell’s singular vision was about a tight-knit group of musicians treating the past and future of R&B as inextricably intertwined.

His artistic gift, as the decades would eventually make clear, was in making music that was neither pointedly retro nor really a part of contemporary genre trends, yet was popular anyway.

“I’ve always wanted to write stuff that I wouldn’t hate when I was 60,” he said of his approach, which is often referred to as “R&B for grownups.”

In practice that means songs like his breakout hit “‘Til the Cops Come Knocking” can be both sexually explicit and complex, celebrating monogamous Black love in a way that is both lascivious and yet pointedly not misogynistic.

Maxwell, ever the thoughtful tinkerer of the genre, has made the bedroom and dance floor his constant themes for his entire career, but deftly avoids cliche or reductive storytelling. He brought up “Cops,” unbidden, to explain the pains he takes as a songwriter.

His nuanced approach is in part why he has grown increasingly methodical in releasing records, with half-decade gaps between records becoming the norm.

He also blames this in part on simple industry anxiety that led him to take a hiatus and consciously slow down his performing and release grind around the time he hit 30.

“I needed some time to re-evaluate who I was and where my career was heading,” he said. He began reading the biographies of other artists, “trying to understand my pathology,” as a way to make sure he continued to stay creatively true to himself.

“It’s amazing how close you can come to being a caricature,” he explained. “The industry can swallow you up and spit you out, and I don’t want people to feel like I’m some manufactured person.”

As part of this process, Maxwell chopped off his trademark long hair and embraced a more subdued style that was motivated by putting a focus on the music first.

“I want the music to be the most important thing,” he said. “That’s part of taking these long pauses — trends come and go.”

There can be little doubt of the staying power of his music now — the 48-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer is headlining at Colonial Life Arena on March 9 even as he’s putting the finishing touches on his first LP since 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night. His status as an R&B legend now feels fully cemented, even as his new music still commands devotion and interest.

Despite the sense of introspection he has over his career trajectory and his current commercial and artistic position, Maxwell is enthused about the show and the new record. He’s happy to be on the road with contemporaries he admires like Anthony Hamilton and Joe, and to be breaking free of some of the uncertainty of the pandemic.

He notes that playing packed houses for “date night for a lot of folks” is driving him these days.

“It’s good to be out there, and not just for the money, but because I think we all need it.”