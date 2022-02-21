Making sense of the Morgan Wallen saga as controversial country star comes to Columbia

Analysis

The most important thing to know about Morgan Wallen is that, for someone who was “canceled,” he sure still has a lot of fans.

The country music superstar, who for much of 2020 looked poised for crossover pop success thanks to his alcohol-soaked hits like “7 Summers” and “Wasted on You,” ran into a rough spurt of disorderly headlines over the course of his rise, culminating in a now-infamous use of a Black racial slur at the end of a drunken bender in the weeks following the release of his blockbuster sophomore effort “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

The backlash was swift.

His label suspended him indefinitely (it appears he’s since returned to its roster), radio stations pulled his music from rotation, streaming services dropped him from major playlists and award shows removed his music from eligibility.

And yet, something funny happened.

Instead of fans fleeing the embattled star, his sales and streams actually went up. Wallen would eventually end up with more streams than any other artist in 2021, beating out the likes of Drake and Adele.

His media redemption and apology tour, including a cringe-inducing appearance on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan and an ill-conceived collaboration with the rapper Lil Durk (who is Black), was muddled at best, and it likely left many socially-minded music fans, or really just anybody who cares about racism, a little confused about what to make of it all.

Now, Wallen's The Dangerous Tour comes to Columbia on Feb. 24 at Colonial Life Arena.

Free Times contributor Kyle Petersen sat down with local rapper, DJ, activist and Free Times writer Preach Jacobs to try and make some sense of this ongoing saga. Here's a condensed and edited version of that conversation.

KP: I’m curious how you heard about the whole Morgan Wallen controversy? I’d been casually following him over the past few years just because of his commercial success (and his stab at credibility with acoustic cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up,” among others.)

Although I wasn’t really a fan even though I listen to a lot of country music. Were you aware of who he was at all?

PJ: I never knew who he was until I saw the post on TMZ. And as soon as I saw it, I was like ‘yeah, okay.’ I mean, it's on brand, you know? And when I was working at Papa Jazz, I saw his records, and people started buying more of his records.

The thing is, I've never been a fan of country music. When I hear it is, there’s something that makes me uncomfortable.

A psychologist told me once that I might have audio PTSD when I hear that style of music. It's just like when I hear an older White person with a thick Southern accent, I don't care if they're reading Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech while wearing a dashiki, it still feels weird.

So when I think of country music, it's all white noise, you know, no pun intended. That culture, they don't think about me in the first place. They really don't care.

KP: Is that why you think Wallen is still successful despite the backlash? Because I do think there’s something to that, a certain cultural insulation that exists in country music.

Artists like Eminem or Justin Bieber have had racial slur “incidents” (although pre-fame) that didn’t impact them in the same way. It does seem like country music is a space where you can kind of prosper because of, not just in spite, of this scandal.

PJ: Yeah, it doesn't affect his career. I don’t really know what’s going to be accomplished with (his cancellation). It's not like there’s real push back. It is different for Morgan (Wallen) to be caught doing this versus someone like Justin Timberlake, right? Because Justin Timberlake swims in Black music, does a lot of R&B stuff, worked with Timbaland and Pharrell. Those people validated him, allowed him to be in Black homes and get played through Black speakers. Country artists? It don’t bother them.

It really leads to the question, what does cancel culture mean to you? People throw that term around, and I get annoyed. But what do you think as a White guy, progressive-minded, how does that term hit you? Because a lot of times when people talk about it, it usually comes from people that are frustrated at somebody who's being held to task, right?

KP: I would say the only number that really worries is when people are punching down. But the vast majority of what we're talking about is people in power being held to some sort of account and, honestly, nobody seems to get really hurt by it when they're in a position of power. They seem to just keep on plugging along.

But what do you think the limits are here? Should Morgan Wallen be off limits? If you had a friend go to the concert, do you feel like they need to explain themselves?

PJ: I don't know if I have an answer for it, more than people's crappy music tastes. It's a personal choice, right? I will probably be less concerned about that and more concerned about somebody that might vote for Donald Trump.

They say art a lot of times is a reflection of the community they're from, I think that's a good reflection the community that he might be from, and I think, at the end of the day, what we consume, food-wise or whatever, it'll show us. The art that we consume comes through, the books you read come through, the music that we listen to comes through.

KP: What do you make of the Lil Durk collaboration, or of country music borrowing rap sounds and styles generally?

It’s been a fascinating development over the last few years, with folks like Sam Hunt and Willie Jones doing this kind of hybrid thing artistically successfully, and then a lot of attempts (like this Wallen one) that fall pretty flat.

PJ: I mean, I don't know, pandering is the right word, but it feels like that. I want it to be a real cross-pollination and have benefits to both cultures. Doing it without a sense of responsibility means you end up doing some careless crap to one of the cultures.

Of all the artists that have done that, I've been repulsed by the most by Kid Rock. From Detroit, he comes in on the back of hip-hop culture, and now he’s a huge Trumper and vocally sexist and racist. And that has become a part of his fuel, right? That when he’s called out, it just feeds him more.

That’s a real problem now, that any type of criticism that somebody might get, regardless of how valid it might be, they're just going to assume, ‘oh, that’s just because you're a hater.’” It's impossible for him to hear the criticism, and that’s the same problem (Wallen) has, there’s no incentive for him.

KP: Another interesting aspect to this, to me, is that it matters that he’s a White country singer doing this. Because the problem isn't just the one incident of him saying the racial slur drunk in his front yard, it's the fact that it falls in line with what we suspect of White country singers, right?

So if you're a country music fan, what kind of responsibility do you have, either around this artist and circumstance or the genre in general?

PJ: I think it's the measuring of people's thresholds. And they adjust differently, right? Like Malcolm Gladwell had this threshold theory, where it's just like, if you're riding your bikes with your friends growing up, and there's like an empty building, and one of your friends throws a rock. If as soon as they break the glass, you immediately grab a rock and throw it at the glass too, that was your threshold.

I feel that way about R. Kelly’s music — not saying that I was necessarily a fan of his growing up, but I made a personal decision that when I DJ parties, or events or weddings, I don't play his music.

KP: What about Michael Jackson?

PJ: Yeah, I'm bringing that up too. It's like, those things are different to me. Some people, they don't want to listen to it at all. But when I hear his music, I don't think about it. You know what I mean?

And I take it a step further. I'm gonna use Miles Davis. Horrible human.

KP: But it’s almost like his music transcends that, you almost can’t not listen to his music. It’s a weird concept.

PJ: If we look at a lot of the things that are part of our lives now, and we start doubling back, there's a lot of like, postal crap, right? So I don't have an answer for it.

At this point, I just think that I think the bigger question, when we're talking about “cancel culture,” is that it’s about remorse. What has Wallen learned?

And I think there’s a simple reason why, which is that Black people don’t listen to him. I just don’t think it was something where he was being held to task for. Do I think he's a racist? Like, I don't really care about that part of it. What I would say is, I think he's extremely careless with his platform.