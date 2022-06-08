Long timers in Columbia's music scene take on frontmen roles with group 48 Fables

To hear Kevin Pettit, a longtime bassist and harmony singer for Columbia groups like Celtic/Appalachian rockers Loch Ness Johnny and the blues band Mississippi Kites, tell it, 48 Fables was just another band he formed to play a supporting role.

Initially, the group featured singer/songwriter Scott Guthrie and a rotating cast of various players and singers, but they ended up scaling back to just the trio of Pettit, drummer/singer Kevin Brewer and original lead guitarist Chris Howard at Brewer’s behest.

The only problem? None of them were songwriters.

While Pettit had long been a harmony singer and Brewer would occasionally take a lead vocal with the electric rockabilly outfit Capital City Playboys, neither of them (nor Howard) had ever really led a group, despite each having been prolific sidemen for decades.

“It was a leap of faith. Kevin (Brewer) was so confident that we could do this, and that made me believe,” Pettit admitted. “You know, I'm 55 years old, and I've been playing in bands since I was 18,19 years old. So my bullshit meter is pretty good at this point.”

Brewer and Pettit ended up mostly splitting the lead singing duties, and both started writing songs in earnest. And, as it turns out, playing in bands for decades paid off.

The group quickly began cranking out songs in the spirit of Drivin N Cryin and The Bottle Rockets, groups that effortlessly combined country-folk storytelling and rock ‘n’ roll riffage and energy.

“I just started writing and writing,” Pettit said. “I took it on like a job. I’d go out to my work shed in the back with a guitar, and I would just work at it. And throughout the day, every time I would think of something, I started thinking like a songwriter. So I would write stuff down, or sing a bit into my phone. Sometimes I would rush home from work with lyrics in my head to get them down.”

“Here Ya Go,” their debut LP, was released at the end of April, but seems to suggest their veteran acumen more than makes up for the relative greenness of their frontmen status.

Produced with a sharp live feel by Atlanta music scene lifer Jonny Daly at his studio, the collection of songs is chalked full with familiar barroom characters likely to make up the crowd of a given 48 Fables show, from the Blythewood survivalist in “Patrick Henry” to the substance-soaked girlfriend in “$100 Pen.”

And while traces of more traditionalist folk-rock bleed through on tunes like the John Prine-esque “Girls Like Her” or the Celtic-inspired “The Ghost of Michael Lanagan,” for the most part they stay in the twangy rock mold of the 90s alt-country heyday.

Pettit credits their defined sound and solid set of tunes to both “thinking like songwriters” and their ample experience.

“I might not always know the best way to do things, but I know some of the worst ways,” he quipped. “I was bound and determined not to do that. And we also had a really good idea of what we wanted the band to sound like.”

And although these local scene veterans are not under any illusions about where the music can take them, Pettit said they still feel a lot of excitement about continuing to work on the band to make it as good as it can be.

“We're not expecting to be rock stars or anything, you know, but we would like to put out the best music that we can. I hope that we continue to play better, write better, sing better, everything,” he concluded. I would like to see where we're going to be in five years. We kind of joke around about doing this for retirement.”