Jason Aldean; Colonial Life Arena, Columbia; Jan. 30, 2020

I finally went to a country concert.

After circling the arena, traffic in utter chaos, I decided to park by People's Pawn on Assembly Street and walk toward the sea of women in cowboy hats and guys in flannel shirts. Luckily, and by pure coincidence, I had a flannel on too. You must blend in so as to not stick out.

I got in line, asked a nice security lady where to get a will call ticket for the press, and was met with a sarcastic, “I'm with the newspaper, too! Let me in!” from a 40-something woman waiting in the queue. She seemed to have downed a couple of brews — a constant among most of the crowd I encountered.

When I finally got in, one of the openers, Riley Green, was on stage singing his hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” I assume it's a hit because everyone in the place knew the entire song. I pretended to mouth words, having not a clue what I was saying — but again, I wanted to blend in.

After Riley Green, Dee Jay Silver got on between sets and played a few minutes of rap music to keep the crowd going.

Next up was Morgan Wallen, rocking a mullet and sleeveless black vest. He opened with “Whatcha Know 'Bout That,” and the crowd erupted. Sometimes I know I'm out of the loop when I'm around young kids talking about rappers I've never heard of. This beat that.

At the end of the song, Wallen started rapping. I wondered if it was meant to be a Yelawolf feature, and he simply wasn't available.

He calmed the crowd down afterward and confessed that he loves to make music about being the life of the party, but he also makes music about “going through s#!t.” The crowd erupted again, and he went into “Chasing You,” the backdrop shifting into closeups of glasses of whiskey as he crooned:

“Chasing you like a shot of whiskey

Burning going down, burning going down,

Chasing you like those goodbye tail lights

Heading west to anywhere out of this nowhere town.”

I realized, after I get over the cowboy hats and everyone dressed like they were in a Ford truck commercial, that if you replace the songs about whiskey and beer with Ciroc and Hennessy, hip-hop and country aren't the distant cousins we often believe them to be. (I still don't think songs like LL Cool J's “Accidental Racist” need to be made, but you get my point.)

The crowd continued to sing the songs, which helped because even with floor seats, there were times when it was hard to understand what was being said. It didn't matter. The fans were the performers. I knew that when their arms raised, it was time to cheer. It was a great working relationship.

Wallen finished his set, and Dee Jay Silver got back on and played more rap and R&B. He played Lizzo's “Truth Hurts,” and I just laughed — “Man, these people really love Lizzo.” You haven't enjoyed that song until you’ve seen thousands of women with a Dixie cup in one hand dance, completely missing the beat, exploding into choreographed chaos.

The lights went black, and Post Malone's “Rockstar” blasted. This is the song that Jason Aldean chose to walk out to.

He opened with “Take a Little Ride,” and talked afterward about his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. He admitted that the University of South Carolina “kicked our asses this year,” and the Gamecocks in the crowd roared. The Georgia fans responded in kind, and they actually might have outnumbered those supporting the hometown team.

He strutted around with a guitar with a Georgia Bulldog logo and promised the crowd he had a surprise for later. What a tease.

My homie I convinced to attend the show assumed it was Ludacris because they did a remix of “Dirt Road Anthem” together.

It wasn't Ludacris. Instead, he brought out Darius Rucker and the crowd cheered as if the Gamecocks won the College Football Playoff. They did duets of “Wagon Wheel” and Hootie's “Let Her Cry.”

Aldean then told the crowd that encores are “bulls#!t,” and opted instead to leave it all on the stage. This suited me fine. I’d enjoyed myself, but had gotten my fill.

He followed his proclamation by drinking tequila from his red cup and saying it was time to “put this bitch into overdrive!”

A few songs later, a woman behind me asked, “You know this song, don't you?” I lied, again trying not to appear like a total plant. It was “Dirt Road Anthem,” and with that, the evening was over.

The people got what they wanted. And my first country concert was in the books.