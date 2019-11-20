When pianist Kenny Barron walks onstage at University of South Carolina’s Johnson Performance Hall with members of the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble this week, he’ll bring more than 50 years of jazz history with him. In addition to his work with jazz icons like Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Chet Baker, Ron Carter, Yusef Lateef and Elvin Jones, among many others, Barron’s extensive discography as a bandleader shows him to be a remarkably adventurous player.

On his own albums, Barron moves from jazz/rock fusion to straight-ahead bebop to world music to classical. His rhythmic, lyrical piano style has led Jazz Weekly to call him “the most lyrical piano player of our time.” He’s been honored by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master. He has nine Grammy nominations and was recently chosen as the No. 1 pianist in DownBeat magazine’s International Critics Poll, topping legends like Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock.

Those accolades, and many others, are certainly notable, but Barron says he tries to keep them in perspective.

“I’m appreciative of it,” Barron offers. “You have to be. It’s acknowledgement by your peers and by people who listen to the music, and you have to be grateful for that. But you have to realize that it’s not about you. It’s about all of the people who have come before you. You can’t let it go to your head. You can’t let that happen.”

The reverence for those who came before him is telling. Barron sees himself as part of the long tradition of jazz music.

“My music has obviously been informed by the past,” he says. “I grew up listening to bebop. But at the same time I’m interested in other things. I may not do it as well as some of the younger people, but I would like to think that I’m moving the music forward, or at least moving myself forward. I’m always searching.”

Barron says he’s taken lessons from the great musicians he’s played with and used them both in his own music, and in his life as a whole.

“I spent many years working with Dizzy, and that for me was like going to school,” he says. “I learned a lot from Dizzy about rhythms and harmony. That was a big influence on my music. I spent four or five years with [multi-instrumentalist and composer] Yusef Lateef, and that was another kind of experience. He was very much into education, and he actually encouraged me to go back to school and get my degree, which I did. Things like that have a lasting impact on you.”

Barron is also in a unique position to speak about the jazz musicians who have followed in his footsteps. He’s spent the last three decades or so teaching them. As a professor of music at Rutgers University in New Jersey, Barron taught pianists Aaron Parks and Gerald Clayton, Oscar-nominated trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard, and tenor saxophonist Harry Allen, among many others.

“You learn a lot from your students,” Barron says, “and I’ve had some really great students.”

Perhaps that’s why Barron is so optimistic about the future of jazz.

“I think that the music is in good hands,” he posits. “There are a lot of great young players who are really into following the tradition but at the same time furthering the concepts. I’m looking forward to them moving the music forward, but having respect for the tradition.”

Barron is realistic enough to note, though, that the landscape is quite different than when he was starting out in the 1960s.

“The situation is a lot different from when I first came along,” he says. “When I was with Dizzy in the ‘60s, we could book a tour and be on the road in the United States for two or three months. That’s very difficult to do now. The opportunities to play are far fewer than they were then, so obviously that makes a big difference.”

Happily, USC will provide a place for Barron to perform. In keeping with his outlook on his place in jazz, he says he’s looking forward to playing with guitarist Bert Ligon, trombone player Michael Wilkinson and saxophonist Lauren Meccia of the Jazz Masterworks Ensemble for the first time.

“It’s always a challenge, and nine times out of 10 it’s very enjoyable,” he says of playing with new musicians. “You get to hear talented people who you haven’t heard before, and some people you may even hire at some point, you never know.”

