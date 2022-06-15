July's SolFest RollFest music festival in Columbia brings bike-powered stage and 10 acts

A sustainability-focused outdoor music festival is coming to Columbia’s North Main Street district in July and will be fueled by more than just good vibes — its stage will be powered partially by solar and bike power.

The owners of NoMa Warehouse are hosting SolFest RollFest, a music festival from July 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is headlined by Illiterate Light, Homemade Haircuts and “The Voice” finalist Cam West, and comes as the evolution of last year’s SolFest.

SolFest RollFest is an extension of a smaller festival that NoMa showcased last year during the Summer Solstice called SolFest. They have since expanded the event, growing in location from Cottontown’s NoMa Warehouse to Earlewood Park.

“We were all just kind of daydreaming about this fun, outdoorsy soul fest,” NoMa founder Mazie Lawson said on the creation of last years event. ”For me, I really wanted to have festival vibes — I think Columbia has a lot of really cool music events, but I wanted it to really embody that.”

The initial festival, SolFest, was a success, selling 150 tickets and featuring music, food and beer, from mainly Black-owned, local businesses, Mazie said. This year's festival will focus on being sustainable in all aspects — shopping, eating and drinking — and the event will showcase a new feature in hopes of bringing a more sustainable mission to life: a solar and bike-powered stage.

The city’s ubiquitous bikes from Blue Bike SC will connect their bikes to the generators provided by Rock the Bike, and through volunteer peddlers, the show's electricity will be partially generated. To further the bike-centricity, the festival is also working with Cola Town Bike Collective to advocate for a more friendly biking city, organizers said.

Beth Lawson, who is the administrative coordinator for the event and co-owner of the warehouse, said anyone who wants to volunteer for a slot to pedal and generate energy for the stage is welcome.

The idea stemmed from frontman Bob Maggee, of Homemade Haircuts, as he is an avid follower of alternative rock band Illiterate Light. That latter group has been putting on bike-powered shows for some time and will now will help bring the bike-powered stage to SolFest RollFest, along with some assistance from the company Rock the Bike.

“That was kind of the first big step on organizing the festival this way,” Magee said on Illiterate Light’s involvement. “I think it’s really great that Columbia, as a city, is going to host something like this.”

The Lawsons have worked to create a lineup for this year's festival that represents a wide range of genres. They will showcase 10 different acts, more than double last year's number, and the names of the acts are larger on scale with the indie Illiterate Light, Charleston’s Homemade Haircuts and The Voice finalist Cam West performing.

The organizers also wanted to focus on highlighting local business, Beth said. SolFest RollFest will feature a number of local vendors — from food, beverages and beer to shopping and art.

While the organizers want people to experience this festival in the same way they would at prominent music festivals like Bonnaroo or Coachella — with glitter in their hair and crochet crop tops — they’re focused on their ultimate goal, they said.

“Our goal is zero waste,” Mazie said. “Nobody's perfect and it's really difficult to do that a hundred percent, but, even with any food vendor that we've reached out to, we are asking that they research materials that are better for the environment.”

SolFest RollFest will kick off with a bike ride through Earlewood neighborhood, with more information coming soon. Tickets are $12 in advance and $20 the day of. For more information on the event or on how you can volunteer to help power the festival stage, visit nomawarehouse.com.

“I want people to see that we can have the full-on, full-out, get glittered up and wear your little festival outfits experience in a way that isn't hurting the environment,” Mazie said. “And it can still be fun and awesome.”