Jordana playing at Columbia's The Senate, showcasing newest generation in indie

It’s tempting to place the 21-year-old Jordana Nye — an erstwhile bedroom pop prodigy who records under her first name and is releasing her true-studio debut LP, "Face the Wall," on May 20 — in the cohort of confessional indie folk-rock that have risen up to the ranks over the last few years.

And while it’s true the music that Jordana makes shares more than a passing similarity to acts like Soccer Mommy and Snail Mail, with her mix of grungy guitars, atmosphere-laden synths, dream-pop bliss and preternatural gift for hooks, she already feels like of yet another new generation coming up. Her work shows glints of hyperpop, early 2000s drum breaks and ambient electronica distinctively coloring her songs.

“I’ve always wanted to make everything, because I listened to lots of different types of music,” she said, in an interview ahead of her May 28 show at The Senate. “It’s just what sounds really good to my ear.”

That difference in approach seems to be in part because, while many of her would-be contemporaries consciously seem to be referencing earlier eras, Jordana was listening to a lot of contemporary music in her early teens before she began writing and recording in earnest.

She noted Grizzly Bear, Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys and Fleet Foxes as among her contemporary influences.

Her tastes expanded outward quickly, driven by a strong desire to connect over music and find a sense of community online. In addition to using Pandora radio, a music listening app which simulates a radio show, to find new music in a similar vein to her favorites, she began forging connections with like-minded fans on Twitter and Instagram.

“I was always wondering if anybody else thought this is the greatest thing they’ve ever heard?” she explained.

So when it came time for Jordana to record her own work — who began playing piano and violin at a young age and taught herself to record by playing everything herself into the music app GarageBand — she reached for the layered, avant-pop stylings of the bands that initially spurred her forward, even if it came with a DIY/bedroom pop filter.

“It really was wanting to be so much like the bands I was listening to,” she said. “(And that approach) really grew over time as I was making music. I just wanted to fill out songs more. I mean, I have all these instruments that I play, so why not incorporate them?”

Listening to her new studio effort, there’s a certain effortless confidence and polish to her new material, both musically and lyrically, that makes it difficult to remember just how young Jordana still is.

Though she’s been releasing music in the spotlight since she was 17, she doesn’t sound like a jaded or seasoned musician so much as a young kid along for whatever amounts to an indie fame ride in 2022.

She’s also already at work on a couple of EPs due later in the year, and she hopes that they will take a more stripped down, singer/songwriter approach relative to “Face the Wall.”

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Bon Iver and Ethan Gruska, and I really like how they can do both,” she said. “So it’s just going to be piano and voice, and maybe add some ambience to it with some synth or harmonies."