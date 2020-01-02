Music critics don’t spend much time contemplating Jimmy Buffett. Though some might say that whether his tequila-lulled strummers are placid or lifeless is a matter of taste — I wouldn’t — there’s simply not much substance in songs like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and the Alan Jackson collab “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” It seems unlikely that people who enjoy such tunes want to read the words of somebody thinking hard about them — the point is not to think.
All this to say that I don’t have much to say about Jimmy Buffett. But if you’d like to unwindulax with a pricey Bud Light while he plays with his Coral Reefer Band (pause for laughter), he’ll be at the Colonial Life Arena on April 23 as part of his Slack Tide tour (pause again for laughter). Party on Parrotheads.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.