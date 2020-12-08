Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires become latest act to postpone Columbia Speedway concert

This weekend’s Dec. 12 concert from Americana stars Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, along with a Dec. 13 appearance from Fox News personality Greg Gutfield have been postponed until April.

The events were the last planned for 2020 for Cola Concerts, the socially distanced series that invested $1.3 million in building Cayce’s Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center into an event space intended to present big outdoor concerts safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These latest postponements join a rash of others for the ambitious endeavor. Of the nine touring headliners to have been announced for the space, which began hosting events in mid-November, five have now been postponed to next March, April and May.

Charleston’s Shovels & Rope, who were supposed to be Cola Concerts’ first big act, were punted to March when the approach of a late-season hurricane delayed completing the space. Scheduling conflicts were cited for Wynonna Judd, while no specific reasons have been given for Isbell and Shires, Gutfield, or Ranky Tanky.

Country singers Kip Moore and Chase Rice, the Allman Betts Band, and soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones played as originally scheduled in November and December.

COVID-19 case numbers have continued to spike as Cola Concerts has headed into its December events, with daily totals in South Carolina surpassing 2,000 for the past five days.