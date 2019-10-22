The Whig Stage
(Main Street)
12 p.m. — The Mustache Brothers
These longtime staples of the Columbia bar and festival scene approach acoustic music with a bluegrass attitude and a penchant for ’70s honky-tonk. In addition to their own original tunes, they are as likely to pull out traditional staples such as “Gospel Plow” as they are a Waylon Jennings classic. — Kevin Oliver
1:30 p.m. — Cayla Fralick
As the leader of the pop-rock outfit kemp ridley, singer-songwriter Cayla Fralick consistently impressed with her wistful, lilting vocal presence and knack for a good hook. But with this year’s masterful solo debut, Anyway, Here, she leverages those strengths to create a gorgeous, haunting song cycle that ruminates with nuance and clarity on the nature of interiority, uncertainty and heartbreak with consummate skill against a panoramic musical backdrop. It’s easily one of the state’s best offerings from 2019, and it makes Fralick a shining local draw for this year’s festival. — Kyle Petersen
3 p.m. — Garrow
The doom-driven quartet Garrow has a knack for sowing elegance into dark, heavy dirges. But unlike typical funeral doom bands, whose sweeping melodies often feel as melodramatic as melancholic, Garrow injects post-hardcore tension into its riffs and bluesy grit into the vocals, keeping the sound raw and urgent despite its slow pacing. Last year’s dynamic single, “Dead To Me,” demonstrates this with a spartan bass intro that opens into a moaning, wordless refrain as the guitars rush into a surge of distortion before the song winds its way into sludgy despondence at its conclusion. — Bryan C. Reed
4:30 p.m. — George Fetner and the Strays
There’s a lot you could say about the varied pursuits of guitarist/bandleader/composer George Fetner. But the most pressing takeaway here is that he and his merry band of pranksters in the Strays can burn down a stage with glee — less of a jam band than an omnivorous, chops-heavy rock outfit whose eclecticism is presented with uncommon acuity. Expect a blaze of a set from a group that knows just when to sprawl out and, conversely, when to make a sharp left turn. — Kyle Petersen
6 p.m. — John Moreland
Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Moreland is a cult favorite among a certain segment of the Americana crowd, and for good reason. Working with a husky-yet-tender voice and a finely honed acoustic guitar style, Moreland has built his reputation on devastating, gut-punch lyricism and the kind of rabble-rousing cries of anguish that have made groups like American Aquarium and Lucero such cherished and reliable acts over the years. The secret is, Moreland writes songs that are sweeter, smarter, sadder and, quite simply, better than those antecedents. He deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Jason Isbell and Steve Earle as one of our greatest living songwriters. — Kyle Petersen
7:45 p.m. — Stagbriar
Brother-sister duo Stagbriar took a five-year hiatus before returning to local stages nearly a year ago. It’s spent much of 2019 working on new music, so expect to hear some of those songs in this set. Emily and Alex McCollum’s inescapable sibling harmonies anchor the band’s sound, augmented by a cast of players who surround those voices with tones both warmly acoustic and abrasively electric, a push-and-pull dynamic that makes for exciting listening. — Kevin Oliver
Palmetto Brewing Co. Stage
(Hampton Street)
12:45 p.m. — Boomtown Trio
The music that guitarist/songwriter Kelley McLachlan, violinist Kristen Harris, and bassist Craig Butterfield have been making as the Boomtown Trio is, quite simply, breathtaking. Traces of the emotionally charged pan-Americana roots of McLachlan and Harris’s work in the Prairie Willows and the Boomtown Waifs remain, but it’s transmogrified by the stunning chamber music possibilities that come from stripping away the jocular rhythms and replacing them with the highest level of musicianship and a graceful sense of possibility that the three seem to embody when playing together. — Kyle Petersen
2:15 p.m. — Flower Shopping
Flower Shopping is the latest songwriting project from Columbia’s Ross Swinson. You might also know Swinson for his now-defunct band Release the Dog, or as the riff-master and harmony singer in Barnwell. With Flower Shopping, he dives deeper into lyrical themes of growing older and offers probing questions on the meaning of relationships, set to vibrant rock that lands somewhere between Pavement, David Berman, and Sonic Youth. Live, the band dazzles with quick turnarounds and flawless key changes. — Ethan Fogus
3:45 p.m. — Babe Club
The core duo behind Charleston’s Babe Club, Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, were once part of SUSTO, and you can hear a bit of their old band’s dark, smoky atmosphere in their songs “Queen Of Me” and “Hate Myself.” But Babe Club is very much their own group, crafting a moody, blurred indie rock guitar sound and adding airy vocal harmonies over the top of it like a candy coating. “Dream-pop” doesn’t do justice to their music’s edge — call it “dream-rock” instead. — Vincent Harris
5:15 p.m. — Arthur
The artist known only as Arthur makes the weirdest kind of indie pop, the kind that sounds like the person who recorded it only has a tangential relationship with other genres of music. His 2018 album Woof Woof is packed with odd, sped-up, treated vocals, earnestly strummed acoustic guitars and tinny percussion. It’s like some kind of demented musical funhouse where nothing is exactly what it seems. But these songs are insanely catchy, and in some cases just insane. — Vincent Harris