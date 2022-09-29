Jam Room Music Festival remains planned for Oct. 1

The jam remains on.

The director for the Jam Room Music Festival confirmed that the Oct. 1 festival is slated to occur despite the incoming Hurricane Ian, which is mainly slated to affect the Columbia area the day prior. It will be the festival’s return, after it was last held in 2019 and then on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival’s board met on Sept. 28 and made the initial call, with organizers finalizing that decision the next day.

“We’re planning a go for the outdoors,” said Jay Matheson, the festival’s founder and director. “As it looks now, things are good.”

Matheson detailed that the Oct. 1 forecast was the main deciding factor. Currently, the National Weather Service forecasts showers that day, but mainly before 8 a.m. with winds around 8 to 11 miles per hour. The storm is slated to affect the Columbia area more severely on Friday, with rains up to six inches possible throughout the day, though heavier rains may occur in some locations.

The festival’s board did have some dissent on the decision, he said. The festival had been offered the option to use the Koger Center for the Arts as an indoor option for the festival, he said. However, that wouldn’t allow for drinking and other planned vending, so the board ultimately elected to stay the course.

Matheson said organizers had been in contact with Columbia city officials on the decision as well. He also noted that Soda City Market was still slated to occur as well.

The free one-day festival takes place on Columbia’s Main Street and is headlined by The Sun Ra Arkestra, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Titus Andronicus.

The director has been in contact with the various musical acts playing. Matheson said they have all signaled they are still interested and enthusiastic about playing, despite the weather.

“Everybody wants to play the show,” he said. “I think ... that it’s a free outdoor thing in South Carolina, they won’t be preaching to the choir out there. There’s new fans.”

In the event the festival was canceled, the organization would likely have still been responsible for vendor and performing act payments, Matheson said.

It also won’t be the first time that the festival has been affected by weather. In the past, they’ve converted it into a ticketed event at the space managed by the Columbia Museum of Art or held it in the rain.

That latter happened in 2019, when headliner Waxahatchee played in steady rain to a smaller-than-expected crowd.

Matheson was uncertain of the storm’s impact on this year’s festival’s attendance. Many of the area’s surrounding events have already been canceled for the weekend, he noted.

“It’s kind of a real wildcard,” Matheson said. “It could be that if it shows itself to be a real clear day that … it could almost be to our benefit in an odd sense.”

The Oct. 1 festival will be the ninth time the event has taken place. Meanwhile, Jerryfest on Oct. 2 in Five Points remains planned for the weekend as well.