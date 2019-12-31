When Slingshot Dakota, aka singer/keyboardist Carly Comando and drummer Tom Patterson, play in West Columbia this week, it’ll probably be hard for them not to get sentimental. After all, Columbia is where the Pennsylvania musicians first kissed, beginning a romantic relationship that would eventually lead to the two of them getting married.

“Columbia is the place we officially fell in love,” Comando says. “Coming back here is always special and emotional. We were on our first tour as a two-piece, which allowed us to really get to know each other in a way we hadn’t experienced before. We went to karaoke at Art Bar for a friend’s birthday, had a few drinks while singing along with a massive room of people, and the rest is history.”

It was a bright spot in the middle of a period of uncertainty for the band. Most two-piece groups start out that way, either for musical or financial reasons. But Slingshot Dakota actually formed in 2003 as a guitar/keyboards/drums trio. Patterson didn’t join the band until original drummer Pat Schramm left in 2005, and the trio had a tour booked when guitarist Jeff Cunningham decided to leave, as well.

Comando and Patterson decided to do the tour anyway, which Comando seems surprised about even now.

“Whenever I look back at the awkwardness of us figuring out how to navigate our new formation, I’m still blown away by the fact that we had no doubts that it would work out,” she says. “The initial adjustment period of becoming a two-piece band after being a three-piece band for our first four years was definitely a bit rocky. But we pushed through it, even though it was difficult and weird, because we loved playing music together.”

As they rebuilt their sound, it became clear that Comando and Patterson had chemistry beyond their bond as musicians. But they were initially hesitant to combine their personal and professional lives.

“We clearly had a musical connection from the start, but the romantic one appeared when it was just the two of us on tour,” she offers. “It was completely unexpected, and I was incredibly worried about it ruining the momentum we had just gained writing new music and essentially starting over as a band. We communicated about it almost every day, how we didn’t want to jeopardize the band with our relationship, but eventually we realized we were truly in love with each other and the lives we had started to build together around our dream, and we let go.”

When they became a two-piece, Comando beefed up her keyboard setup considerably, experimenting with different pedals and amplifiers to give her a deeper, thicker sound. On some of the songs on the band’s new album, Heavy Banding**, her fuzz-coated tone is so thick that it’s easy to mistake her keyboards for guitars. When you pair that sound with Patterson’s no-holds-barred drumming, Slingshot Dakota’s sound is surprisingly full.

But Comando also had to learn how to take over as a vocalist, and as the focal point on stage.

“I had been singing mostly harmonies,” she says, “and I’d never focused on how to best emote via singing. And losing a guitar player presented the challenge of how to fill up sonic space. It took a lot of watching and hearing myself from show recordings to figure out what I needed to work on. I’ve been focusing more on my vocal abilities now that our sound has been established, and being able to hear my own growth in the past two years has been very affirming.”

The Heavy Banding album proves how well the duo’s sound works, and how surprisingly flexible it is. On the album, they alternate between dreamy, emotional pop-rock (“Blood Villain”), needle-in-the-red rockers (“Premeditated”) and stripped-down ballads (“Weird Like Me”) with ease.

“Each record is a progression of some artistic element,” Comando reflects. “With Heavy Banding, it was a combination of everything: songwriting, quality of sound, pushing ourselves in every way. We have a lot of fun showcasing just how heavy we can get between the two of us, but we also started to explore more pop vibes. I think at this point, we’re very comfortable with ourselves so we’re very open to finding new ways of perfecting our expression.”

What: Slingshot Dakota

Where: New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m.

With: It Looks Sad, Jail Socks, B. Fraser, Tanner Frick

Price: $15 ($10 advance)

More: 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com/