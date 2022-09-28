In pursuit of 'Ultimate Rock,' Titus Andronicus plays Columbia’s Jam Room Music Festival

When the New Jersey indie-rock band Titus Andronicus walks onstage to play the Jam Room Festival on Oct. 1, their new album will be only one day old.

That album, “The Will To Live”, is probably the biggest one that the band has yet to release. That’s saying a lot for a band that released a five-act rock-opera (“The Most Lamentable Tragedy”) back in 2015. The new 12-track release features no less than 14 musicians and the band’s heaviest, beefiest sound yet.

Brimming with layers of snarling guitars and a choir of roughshod vocals, the album, co-produced by Titus Andronicus singer, songwriter and guitarist Patrick Stickles, is an epic work in pursuit of what he calls “Ultimate Rock.”

“Ultimate rock is a concept and an ideal to which an artist could possibly strive to achieve,” Stickles said. “But I do think that it is only an ideal, it's not really a goal because the Ultimate Rock record I believe is yet to be recorded. And many have tried and done a great job.”

Stickles looked to those artists while making “The Will To Live.” He referenced revered bands and their equally revered albums like “Hysteria” by Def Leppard, Metallica’s “Black Album,” and ‘Who's Next’ by The Who.

“There are several records in this mold that were inspiring to us during this process,” he said, “(There’s) all these different attempts by some of these great bands throughout time to do the biggest and most effective and indeed the ultimate version of their sound and their sonic vision or mission.”

So how does one go after the “Ultimate Rock” sound? Well, you pull out all the stops.

Stickles, the band, their co-producer Howard Bilerman and engineer Shea Brossard subscribed to the theory that bigger is, in every case, better. The band put no limits on themselves when it came to the density of this album, Stickles said.

"The sky was the limit and we put aside any pretense of modesty. And it was a blast doing it. It's cool to be free that way to construct an elaborate fantasy world for the listener," Stickles said.

That fantasy world that Stickles is talking about is actually a concept album. “The Will To Live” is a remarkably ambitious tale of both a metaphorical and literal journey through hell — a linear narrative unlike from what they've done in the past in the fact that the album was crafted around these themes, Stickles said.

Now, whether or not the listener gleans the meaning behind “The Will To Live” is an entirely different matter.

Stickles concedes that some people might enjoy the album on the surface, taking in the heavy rock and anthemic melodies but not getting the overall concept.

“The listener will have the choice whether they just want to tap their foot or pump their fists to it, or drive around to it with the windows down,” he said. “And that's fine. It's intended to do that. But as with all of our records, I try to provide enough literary value that if the listener wants to dig a little deeper on subsequent listens that, hopefully, they will get something out of that beyond just rocking to the tunes.”

Fans can expect to hear about half of “The Will To Live” at the Jam Room Festival, time permitting, but Stickles is quick to add that Titus Andronicus will dig deep into their seven-album catalog. He explained for each tour they play at least one song off each of their albums.

“We make sure that you know we play the hits; we’re not one of these bands that hates playing the hits. We like to give the people what they want at least a little bit, so everybody walks away hopefully having heard at least a couple of their favorites,” Stickles said. ”But the new material, it's exciting (and) fresh for us — and hopefully the audience will agree.”

Jam Room Music Festival

Sun Ra Arkestra, The Shaniqua Brown, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Titus Andonicus, w/ more. Oct. 1. Main Street. free. jamroommusicfestival.com.