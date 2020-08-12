In February, an error in a Free Times review exposed implicit racial bias

Back in February, I wrote a review of Fat Rat da Czar’s ambitious, sprawling, and possibly career-defining double album Tribe. It was a uniformly positive review, emphasizing the diversity of styles and performers while centering the rapper’s long road of ascension to “godfather of South Carolina hip-hop” status over a career that now spans more than two decades.
But I also made a factual error near the end of that review, one that is emblematic of the kind of implicit racial biases and bigoted assumptions that have unfairly bridled hip-hop — and Black Americans at large — for far too long. In tying the threads of the review together with the song “Neighborhood 2,” which features Fat Rat’s frequent and longtime producer/collaborator MIDIMarc in a rare turn on the mic, I described the duo’s origin story as “two poor black kids from Hopkins.”
The problem is, that isn’t MIDIMarc’s story, and nothing in the song suggests that it is. The producer, whose given name is Marcum Core, pointed this out to me when I reached out for comment on a story about creating art during the current Black Lives Matter protests.
I conflated “poor” and “black,” one of the more insidious prejudiced assumptions that white Americans have continuously made throughout our country’s history.
This was an error that I, as a freelance journalist and a hip-hop fan, am quite mortified to have made. At best, it reveals how my own blind spots as a white man can appear even when I’m putting things down on paper, let alone how those same blindspots might operate in my social or professional life otherwise. At worst, it suggests how fully embedded such racist assumptions might be in my larger worldview despite the ostensibly progressive, anti-racist values that I hold.
In an effort to not make this purely about ill-advised wallowing in white liberal guilt or otherwise decentering the Black artists who are at the heart of this story, we decided to catch up with Core to talk about this failure in our coverage.
Free Times also reached out to some experts for recommended resources on tackling implicit bias. They recommended The Great Unlearn, an online curriculum and resource set curated by Rachel E. Cargle, So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, and the self-examination implicit bias tests created by Harvard University & Project Implicit.
The interview with Core has been edited for clarity.
Free Times: I want to thank you for calling attention to this error, and to formally offer an apology for making this mistake. Can you tell us about the initial experience of reading the piece and grappling with the implicit bias being leveled at you?
Marcum Core: When I got to the part where “Neighborhood 2” was mentioned I was extremely angry. I felt misrepresented and misunderstood. Even though I helped create the song and knew all of the lyrics verbatim I still went back and listened to the song intently to see if there was anything in the song that gave that impression. I didn’t mention the review to anyone or share on social media and was prepared to ignore the Free Times for the rest of my life. It feels like no matter how descriptive we are in the music we release, we will only occupy the box in white folks’ minds that society has created for us. Basically I was triggered and started to relive all of the microaggressions I’ve ever heard when I’m in a predominately white space.
How do you deal with these microaggressions, many of which stem from this kind of implicit racial bias, in your daily life in general?
I have to pick my battles because it’s exhausting. If I do say something I have to be ready for white guilt, white fragility, or both. They can both quickly steer the focus away from the offensive comment and become all about the offender’s hurt feelings. I can sometimes feel self-conscious about expressing anger because of the “angry Black man” stereotype.
Implicit racial bias is a big problem in music and arts communities, as Black artists are often treated differently due to prejudiced assumptions. Could you share any of your personal experiences along those lines?
As a Black man, prejudiced assumptions affect my life daily as soon as I step outside and aren’t limited to any singular facet of my life. Do I really need to share a personal experience? The Free Times has covered two of them.
Do you have any advice to Free Times staff or readers on how to confront the issue of implicit racial bias going forward?
SEARCH YOUR SOULS FOR ANY AND ALL WHITE SUPREMACIST IDEOLOGIES.