How the pandemic helped SceneSC reboot and put out another sampler of SC artists

For the founder of the popular SceneSC music blog, putting out another edition in 2021 was never guaranteed.

Between burnout and the COVID-19 pandemic, David Stringer missed 2020. It was the first time since 2010 the Columbia resident didn't produce a sampler of songs from various in-state artists.

The Palmetto State music blog's annual release has become an anticipated event among local music enthusiasts, often featuring new tracks from popular artists and introducing new ones who subsequently rose through the ranks.

The music on the compilation released in July proves he wasn’t alone in feeling beaten down. Leaning more electronic than previous indie-rock-heavy outings, the 30 songs from South Carolina artists deal with a variety of personal struggles.

The collection includes Autocorrect’s “‘Sup,” an empowering scattershot nerd-hop anthem aimed at anybody trying to overcome bad thoughts and Death Ray Robin’s “Boss Babe (You Can Have It),” a swaggering pop declaration of independence from a dead-end job. There's Asley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers’ “Reason to Try,” a tear-stained folk elegy to belief and an attempt to rekindle it, and Flower Shopping’s “What’s on Yer Mind?,” a bendy indie rock expression of wounded empathy.

Free Times caught up with Stringer to discuss getting back in the sampler game, and his thoughts on the sounds and themes captured on this year’s outing. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: Tell me about the hiatus with the sampler, and breaking it by coming back with one this year.

David Stringer: "I kind of halfway worked on putting the sampler together (in 2020). I just didn't have it in me to do the whole process, which ends up being like a three- or four-month process to get everything together.

"Then the pandemic kind of started to happen. And I was like, 'Oh, here's a reason I could just totally scrap it, not have to worry about it anymore.' I just kind of burned out on all of it in general. And I think some of it had to do with just me being older and kind of settling into a house and a relationship and a job at (the University of South Carolina). So I'm not going out to shows as much. And I felt sort of disconnected from the music community for all those reasons.

"The pandemic happened, and everything kind of stood still. And everything turned more digital, community-wise for me. I felt I was able to connect more online with a lot of South Carolina artists. They were doing live-streams. And I could kind of catch up on everything in a lot of ways. And then doing the '1 or 2' (online performance series) I've met so many new musicians and found they were so appreciative of what we were doing. It kind of reminded me of why I started SceneSC in the first place and got rid of this burnout, disconnected feeling.

"And I started to realize that a lot of musicians felt disconnected from any sort of music community. I kind of wanted to get back in and find a way that I can amplify their voices again."

How did the musicians you saw change with the tides of the pandemic?

"Bands just really did such a great job adapting to kind of a post-pandemic world. It shoved us into the future, especially with the music community, where it's important to have this online presence. It's just as important as playing live shows, because fans are going to be spread out all over the country. So you might have like 10 fans in Columbia of your kind of subgenre of music. Just the ability to be able to reach all these different communities, micro-communities across the country is such a new way for music to be interacted with.

"It's kind of always been there. But the pandemic really pushed it forward in a big way. And it's helped me, with SceneSC, realize that there's a niche for us to exist. And to give a little bit more amplification to these artists.

"A lot struggle to find fans here. But fans do exist. It's just hard to break through the noise these days."

There’s a lot of electronic music on this year’s compilation. How did that happen?

"Really, it just had to do a lot with what was submitted. And I think that's kind of reflective of overall music in general. Especially when it comes to what's popular these days, just being able to lean into the electronic side where you can work on it a lot yourself. Or you can collab with a producer who's very electronic-driven, and go from having an acoustic song that has a good melody to it being almost a pop hit.

"Even with like Olivia Rodrigo, or a lot of the popular songs that are out now, they all started as these little simple (things), a lot of them right from guitar. They'll have a hook, and then it becomes a song from that. And this is built from electronic drums, and then samples and all kinds of stuff like that."

So many of the songs deal with personal struggles on this year’s compilation.

"Most of the songs did seem to lean that way, overall. It was a rough year for everybody. Like the Autocorrect song. (Autocorrect rapper) Cecil (Decker) was not 100% comfortable submitting it. And when I heard it, I was like, 'Dude, this is perfect. So many people are gonna be able to connect with this song and just so many things that you said in it.'

"And there's a lot of songs that kind of connect with a little bit of loneliness or missing out and just the struggles that we've all gone through over the last year."