How COVID-adjusted concerts featuring Jason Isbell, Shovels & Rope are coming to Columbia

It’s late in the afternoon on a recent Friday, and Adam Epstein is stressed about rope.

The CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment is overseeing a $1.3 million build-out to transform the large field at the center of the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center into a state-of-the-art outdoor venue, the home for the new Cola Concerts series.

The large shipment of marine rope, promised to arrive by the day before, is key to making the project work during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rope will be attached to 3,300 posts to segment the field into “seating coves,” where up to four people can sit together.

A pair of 40-foot LED screens, mounted on stacks of shipping containers, will flank the stage, making the performers visible across the large field. A line array speaker system will distribute sound evenly through the audience while keeping it from booming out into any of the proximate neighborhoods.

And while attendance will initially be capped at 3,500, the announced artists are more impressive than that number would indicate.

Opening this week after weather delays, the first four concerts feature mainstream country star Kip Moore, popular indie soul act St. Paul and the Broken Bones, estimable classical rock legacy act the Allman Betts Band, and Charleston’s Grammy-winning, Gullah-inspired jazz band Ranky Tanky.

The shows get bigger from there, with esteemed Americana pair Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires just announced for Dec. 12, and South Carolina folk-rock royals Shovels & Rope playing a March makeup date for last week’s scrapped opening night.

Two more big-time country acts — Chase Rice and Wynnona Judd — fill out the current lineup.

Partnering with the Roberts Group, which puts on the Broadway in Columbia series at the Koger Center, Epstein brings Cola Concerts to town after spending the summer hosting drive-in shows on Cape Cod, figuring out how big concerts can work while dealing with COVID-19.

“We came up with methodologies and protocols that allowed people to stay safe while seeing a show,” he told Free Times. “We ended up having over 50,000 people showing up to see concerts at this venue that we built, and along the way we developed all these systems to help us do it better.”

The investment in the Midlands is partially a way to get event staff and artists back to work. The site production director for California’s massive Coachella festival and a leader on the crew for this year’s stymied Rolling Stones tour are both part of the team making Cola Concerts happen.

As to why the Columbia area made sense, Epstein and Daniel Hampel, managing director at the Roberts Group, said COVID-19 afforded them an opportunity to break into the market.

With the city’s biggest rooms, Colonial Life Arena and the Township Auditorium, still closed, and large rock club The Senate operating at vastly reduced capacity, they can make a go at establishing a large outdoor venue without worrying about the competition.

“There’s not an amphitheater here,” Epstein said, explaining that they have plans to gradually expand capacity, doubling cove occupancy to get them to 7,000 by the spring should the coronavirus cooperate.

“We see the potential for post-pandemic,” the CEO continued. “That this won’t be in vane. We’ll be able to expand this to a 30,000-person concert venue, when it’s post-pandemic and there’s no fear of catching a virus. Not only will it get us through, but it’s got a life, potentially, where we can be in that route between Charlotte, Charleston, all the other big amphitheaters with the sheds and the lawns.”

Convincing artists to play amid the pandemic, and negotiating to reduce their asking price in the light of elevated production costs and smaller crowds, is an evolving challenge, Epstein said.

“Some acts are out there and they’re still asking for ridiculous sums of money, that are frankly impossible to make it work with 3,600 people in a field,” he explained. “Especially with all the production and all the safety and all the security we have to offer. The costs to do this are intense. Not just to build the site but to run it on a show-by-show basis.”

But many acts are amenable to the situation.

“The agents are saying they just want to work,” Hampel offered. “It’s amazing how much easier it is, the world has changed — it used to be that everybody was at each other’s throats. Nobody wanted to pay for anything. They wanted to make us pay for all the catering or whatever.”

Just as key to making this endeavor work, both in adhering to ongoing restrictions and in making audiences comfortable enough to attend, is making sure their COVID-19 protocols are sufficient and communicating them effectively.

The safety page on the Cola Concerts website lays out the rules with the help of diagrams: Masks must be worn when not inside your cove; entry and concessions will be contactless transactions; social distance markers will remind parties to remain six feet apart; and front-of-house staff will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before each concert.

“Overall, the concert venue has been thorough in addressing important issues by using best practices for preventing transmission of the coronavirus,” Dr. Anthony Alberg, the epidemiology and biostatistics chair at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health, told Free Times when shown Cola Concerts’ plan. “For example, the venue has taken steps to prevent viral transmission by requiring that facial coverings be worn except when seated with your group in an individual pod, by promoting social distancing with the seating pods that are appropriately distanced, contactless entry and contactless concessions, and markers to indicate appropriate distancing where people line up. Restrooms are a concern at events like these, and this is addressed by measures such as spraying with disinfectant every two hours.”

Alberg emphasized caution, though, when it comes to potentially increasing capacity.

“As has been shown repeatedly, there is no getting around the fact that large gatherings are risky during this pandemic,” he said. “Steps such as those we have discussed help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but they are not foolproof. So, an important safety step is to reduce the number of people in attendance. Doubling the number of people in attendance will significantly increase the risk of disease transmission.”

But Epstein shows little interest in pushing the envelope when it comes to spreading the coronavirus. He told Free Times the Cola Concerts team is "very, very cognizant" of rising case numbers, and while he doesn't anticipate having to alter the schedule, he said they won't hesitate to postpone any concert that would go against renewed restrictions or put staff and attendees at risk.

"We'll do it in a heartbeat," he emphasized.

When asked for his thoughts on Ticketmaster, which handles ticketing for Cola Concerts, announcing plans to use data on whether customers have tested negative or received COVID-19 vaccinations to determine if they’re eligible for entry, Epstein was clear in his determination to make audiences feel as safe as possible.

“We support anything that allows people to understand, especially in an anonymized way, that people around them are also safe and healthy,” he said. “If we can do little incremental steps to increase confidence in public health again, people will come out in great numbers.”

Cola Concerts

Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center. 2001 Charleston Hwy. colaconcerts.com.

Nov. 17 — "Jurassic Park" (movie night)

Nov. 18 — Live and Local with DJ Kevin Snow, Tripping on Bricks, Reggie Sullivan Band

Nov. 19 — Kip Moore

Nov. 20 — St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Nov. 21 — Allman Betts Band

Nov. 22 — Ranky Tanky

Dec. 5 — Chase Rice

Dec. 10 — Wynonna Judd

Dec. 12 — Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

Dec. 13 — Greg Gutfeld

March 19 — Shovels & Rope